Soccer

ARENA SPORTS SHOW | Safpu’s Mhlongo, Shabalala call for sports tax, insurance for players

By TIMESLIVE VIDEO - 14 November 2024 - 13:27
Image: Mahlatse Mphahlele

South African Football Players Union (Safpu) officials Benson Mhlongo and Nhlanhla Shabalala have intensified calls for a sports tax and compulsory life insurance for footballers. 

For many years, footballers and sports stars have faced serious financial problems when they retire and Safpu is arguing the government must tax athletes differently. 

In the 45th episode of the Arena Sports Show, presenter Clauiee Grace Mpanza and regular guest Mahlatse Mphahlele looked deeper with Mhlongo and Shabalala into the challenges faced by footballers. 

Shabalala said among problems Safpu encounters is some clubs are mistreating players. They also spoke about their intention to meet sport minister Gayton McKenzie.

They emphasised players need to take responsibility for how they look after their money while they are still active — and also look after their bodies to have longevity in the game. 

