SuperSport United versatile midfielder Keanin Ayer has revealed that his ambitions of playing for Bafana Bafana is what motivated him to return home and play in the Betway Premiership.
Ayer spent five years at the Right to Dream Academy in Ghana as a youngster before moving to Europe, where he played in Sweden, Norway and in Denmark.
The 24-year-old player, who can operate as a right-back or central midfielder, said he wants to make his name in SA and has already appeared nine times for Matsatsantsa a Pitori, providing a single assist.
“I think individually, I'm enjoying it. I've always wanted to play at home. The main thing is for me to come back and make a name for myself because I started playing in Ghana and no-one knows me,” Ayer explained.
“So, it was difficult to get into the national team and if I want to play for my country, people need to see me [playing locally] and then I can be out there.”
Ayer highlighted that leaving SA for Ghana at a young age made him a stronger person as he had to go through difficult challenges.
Why Ayer abandoned Europe for SuperSport
Versatile star eyes a Bafana call-up
Image: Grant Pitcher
SuperSport United versatile midfielder Keanin Ayer has revealed that his ambitions of playing for Bafana Bafana is what motivated him to return home and play in the Betway Premiership.
Ayer spent five years at the Right to Dream Academy in Ghana as a youngster before moving to Europe, where he played in Sweden, Norway and in Denmark.
The 24-year-old player, who can operate as a right-back or central midfielder, said he wants to make his name in SA and has already appeared nine times for Matsatsantsa a Pitori, providing a single assist.
“I think individually, I'm enjoying it. I've always wanted to play at home. The main thing is for me to come back and make a name for myself because I started playing in Ghana and no-one knows me,” Ayer explained.
“So, it was difficult to get into the national team and if I want to play for my country, people need to see me [playing locally] and then I can be out there.”
Ayer highlighted that leaving SA for Ghana at a young age made him a stronger person as he had to go through difficult challenges.
Better late than never for patient 'newbie' Stephens
“Some players grow up and they have the opportunity to play for [now-defunct Bidvest] Wits or [Orlando] Pirates, but I didn't get that opportunity. So, I just took what I got and I had a chance to go to Ghana and I took it,” he said.
“It was not easy being away from home, but it made me the person that I am today. Very humble, I don't regret it at all.”
He left Right to Dream in 2018 when he was scouted by Swedish side Varbergs BoIS, where he made 68 appearances, scoring three goals and registering five assists.
Two years ago, he moved to Norwegian side Sandefjord, where he played 46 games, then had a brief spell in Denmark before returning to SA and joining SuperSport.
“I'm very confident and I'm not afraid to make mistakes like playing forward and being a creative player. I think it is just to give my best on the field no matter what the scoreline is.”
SowetanLIVE
We don't need Ribeiro for Bafana – Bartlett
Malesela turns his attention to league after cup exit
Two PSL executive committee seats up for grabs but Khoza to remain chair as league holds elections
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos