Makgopa aims to repay Broos's faith in him

Orlando Pirates striker Evidence Makgopa is eager to repay the faith Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has shown in him.
Returning to the national team set-up for the first time since his decent showing at the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) finals in Morocco, where Bafana clinched bronze early this year, Makgopa is expected to play a big role in the team's two Afcon qualifiers against Uganda and South Sudan.
Second-placed Bafana trade blows with Uganda, who are two points ahead of them at the summit of Group K, in their penultimate game of these qualifiers at Mandela National Stadium on Friday (3pm SA time). SA will then host South Sudan at Cape Town Stadium on Tuesday (6pm).
“You don't want to disappoint such a person who has faith in you, so the only thing you have to do for him is just to push and work for him when given a chance,'' Makgopa said of Broos.
Makgopa has just returned from an unspecified injury he suffered shortly after the last Afcon. The lad from GaMampa in Limpopo has already scored six goals from 13 appearances in all competitions for Pirates so far this season.
Makgopa has opened up about the difficulty of shaking off the setbacks, saying he considers himself lucky to have made it back to Bafana Bafana team after that injury. Makgopa faces stiff competition from Mamelodi Sundowns' Iqraam Rayners to spearhead the attack against Uganda and South Sudan.
“I knew it was going to be tough [to shake off injury setbacks]. Always when you have an injury, it's tough and that can affect you mentally, so you have to be strong. I am glad that when I came back I had a place on the bench because at my club it is also tough to even make the bench... truly speaking,'' Makgopa stated.
“I can say that I am fortunate enough to have managed to come back. I knew that I'd make my way back into Bafana Bafana team once I started playing at Pirates... it's good to be back in the team.”
