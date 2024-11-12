Soccer

We don't need Ribeiro for Bafana – Bartlett

Legend believes local talent good enough for national team

12 November 2024 - 07:40
Nkareng Matshe Sports editor
Lucas Rebeiro Costa of Mamelodi Sundowns is challenged by Jayden Adams of Stellenbosch FC
Lucas Rebeiro Costa of Mamelodi Sundowns is challenged by Jayden Adams of Stellenbosch FC
Image: BackpagePix

Legendary striker Shaun Bartlett says Bafana Bafana can do without the services of Lucas Ribeiro Costa, the Mamelodi Sundowns striker who last week expressed a desire to represent SA instead of his native Brazil, who have yet to cap him.

Ribeiro – who joined Sundowns last season – will only qualify for naturalisation in three years’ time, provided he’s deemed an exceptional talent beneficial to the country. The process could be fast-tracked, a home affairs insider told Sowetan.

“The process is after five years of staying in the country, you apply for permanent residency. Thereafter, you can apply for citizenship by naturalisation. But there are exceptions whereby if your skill is deemed too important to the country, motivation can be sent to the minister and president to accommodate such an individual,” said the official who requested anonymity because they are not mandated to speak on the topic.

Legendary striker Shaun Bartlett
Legendary striker Shaun Bartlett
Image: Carl Fourie

Ribeiro, 26, has been in exceptional form since he arrived in the country last year and was named player of the month for the Betway Premiership yesterday. But Bartlett – who is second in the Bafana all-time scorers’ list – is not convinced SA needs the Brazilian.

“I don’t think we need him to play for us,” Bartlett told Sowetan at the Gary & Vivienne Player Invitational in Sun City at the weekend. “We must believe in our own. We must go to the right places to find players who can represent us. I have no issue with foreign players because I was one myself, but we have to do better than we are in terms of identifying the right talent.”

Bartlett, meanwhile, praised Hugo Broos for getting it right with Bafana, who are on the verge of qualifying for next year’s Africa Cup of Nations finals in Morocco, needing to win just one of their remaining two games against Uganda away this weekend and South Sudan in Cape Town next week.

“He’s got team selection and tactics spot-on,” said Bartlett of Broos. “He’s unbeaten (at home) and his style doesn’t change, whether we play home or away. Players are more confident and that’s a good thing.”

Broos last week dropped vice skipper Percy Tau, citing lack of game-time at Egypt’s Al Ahly. “That was a brave but right decision,” Bartlett agreed. “Game-time is important and Tau surely will get a wake-up call to consider leaving Ahly. We have big tournaments coming up and you need players who are playing regularly.”

SowetanLIVE

Khune needs to realise his time as a player is over – Baloyi

Brian Baloyi says he empathises with Itumeleng Khune as he yearns for another playing contract but has advised the goalkeeper to be “honest with ...
Sport
21 hours ago

Riveiro named Coach of the Month after Bucs' perfect start

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro has been named the Betway Premiership Coach of the Month for September and October.
Sport
23 hours ago

Manqoba Mngqithi displeased about playing cup final immediately after Fifa break

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi feels it's unfair for the Premier Soccer League to stage the Carling Knockout final on November 23, ...
Sport
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Tension at Lebombo border as protests in Mozambique against election results ...
H&M |Summer 2024