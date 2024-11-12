Soccer

Two PSL executive committee seats up for grabs but Khoza to remain chair as league holds elections

12 November 2024 - 16:53
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
Premier Soccer League chairperson Irvin Khoza will be elected unopposed during the league's quadrennial general meeting on Wednesday.
Premier Soccer League chairperson Irvin Khoza will be elected unopposed during the league's quadrennial general meeting on Wednesday.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

Only two positions are up for grabs at the Premier Soccer League (PSL) quadrennial general meeting on Wednesday where Irvin Khoza is going to retain his position as the league’s chair. 

The positions of Black Leopards president David Thidiela and Stellenbosch FC CEO Rob Benadie in the PSL executive committee are contested by Tim Sukazi of TS Galaxy, Johnny Mogaladi of Polokwane City and Sandile Zungu of AmaZulu. 

Insiders have indicated the name of Siviwe Mpengesi of Chippa United has been bandied around as a possible contender for one of the two positions but he appears to be an outsider. 

Khoza, who has been PSL chair since its launch in 1996, will be re-elected unopposed for four more years, and he said last week one of the key issues to tackle during this term is to ensure clubs fully monetise their matches. 

Members likely to receive enough support and continue serving on the executive committee are Kaizer Motaung (Kaizer Chiefs), Mato Madlala (Golden Arrows), John Comitis (Cape Town City), Stanley Matthews (SuperSport United) and Rejoice Simelane (Mamelodi Sundowns). 

Among the issues to be discussed in the meeting are whether Madlala will continue as acting or full-time CEO of the league, the implementation of a video assistant referee (VAR) and coaching standards, as suggested by the South African Football Association (Safa). 

Madlala has been acting CEO for nine years since Brand de Villiers stepped down on November 12 2015.

Khoza to remain chairman of PSL

Influential Premier Soccer League (PSL) chairman Irvin "Iron Duke" Khoza, 76, is set to retain his position at the helm of the league.
Sport
1 week ago

Betway Premiership league matches kick off in September

The Betway Premiership league matches will start on September 14 with the Tshwane derby between Mamelodi Sundowns and SuperSport United at Loftus ...
Sport
3 months ago

Khoza defends PSL clubs' sale of status

Premier Soccer League chairman Dr. Irvin Khoza has defended critics around the sale of status in recent years in the league.
Sport
3 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Tension at Lebombo border as protests in Mozambique against election results ...
H&M |Summer 2024