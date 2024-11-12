Khoza, who has been PSL chair since its launch in 1996, will be re-elected unopposed for four more years, and he said last week one of the key issues to tackle during this term is to ensure clubs fully monetise their matches.
Members likely to receive enough support and continue serving on the executive committee are Kaizer Motaung (Kaizer Chiefs), Mato Madlala (Golden Arrows), John Comitis (Cape Town City), Stanley Matthews (SuperSport United) and Rejoice Simelane (Mamelodi Sundowns).
Among the issues to be discussed in the meeting are whether Madlala will continue as acting or full-time CEO of the league, the implementation of a video assistant referee (VAR) and coaching standards, as suggested by the South African Football Association (Safa).
Madlala has been acting CEO for nine years since Brand de Villiers stepped down on November 12 2015.
Two PSL executive committee seats up for grabs but Khoza to remain chair as league holds elections
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Only two positions are up for grabs at the Premier Soccer League (PSL) quadrennial general meeting on Wednesday where Irvin Khoza is going to retain his position as the league’s chair.
The positions of Black Leopards president David Thidiela and Stellenbosch FC CEO Rob Benadie in the PSL executive committee are contested by Tim Sukazi of TS Galaxy, Johnny Mogaladi of Polokwane City and Sandile Zungu of AmaZulu.
Insiders have indicated the name of Siviwe Mpengesi of Chippa United has been bandied around as a possible contender for one of the two positions but he appears to be an outsider.
Khoza, who has been PSL chair since its launch in 1996, will be re-elected unopposed for four more years, and he said last week one of the key issues to tackle during this term is to ensure clubs fully monetise their matches.
Members likely to receive enough support and continue serving on the executive committee are Kaizer Motaung (Kaizer Chiefs), Mato Madlala (Golden Arrows), John Comitis (Cape Town City), Stanley Matthews (SuperSport United) and Rejoice Simelane (Mamelodi Sundowns).
Among the issues to be discussed in the meeting are whether Madlala will continue as acting or full-time CEO of the league, the implementation of a video assistant referee (VAR) and coaching standards, as suggested by the South African Football Association (Safa).
Madlala has been acting CEO for nine years since Brand de Villiers stepped down on November 12 2015.
Khoza to remain chairman of PSL
Betway Premiership league matches kick off in September
Khoza defends PSL clubs' sale of status
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos