Results
Milford 1-0 Upington; AmaTuks 1-1 Venda; Leopards 0-0 Kruger; Baroka 3-1 Leruma; Orbit 2-0 Spurs; Callies 0-3 Highbury; Durban 5-2 JDR
Masutha's target is return to Premiership
New coach commits to improve log standing
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
New Baroka coach Joel Masutha aims for nothing less than taking Bakgaga back to the Premiership, suggesting anything else would mean he's failed.
Masutha joined Baroka over the weekend, replacing Foster Hlongwane who was in charge on an interim basis. Masutha's first game at the club will be against Cape Town Spurs away on November 22 after the Fifa break.
“This is a promotional league. I think every team, even the last on the log, it'll still be saying that its ambition is to gain promotion, so even us, it's the same thing. In a promotional league, you will only be judged by promoting the team, otherwise, you'll be deemed a failure,'' Masutha said.
