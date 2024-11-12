Following their exit in the Carling Knockout after losing 2-0 to Mamelodi Sundowns in the semifinal at Dr Petrus Molema Stadium on Sunday, Marumo Gallants coach Dan Malesela's immediate task is to help the team improve their position in the Betway Premiership log table.
Gallants are sitting in the 14th place with just four points after six matches, and Malesela said the main focus now is to get out from where they are.
“I don't want to commit but the ideal thing now is to see ourselves getting away from the position we are in, then we can start setting targets for ourselves,” Malesela said. “The ideal thing is to get away from the bottom, I don't think this team deserves to be at the bottom.
“As soon as you start collecting points, you ask, where are we going, are we pushing for the top eight or are we saying the status is safe? We are okay, but if you are ambitious and things are obtainable, then you go for them.
Malesela turns his attention to league after cup exit
Coach plots to get Gallants out of drop zone
Magesi’s fighting spirit is their strength
“I would be a stupid husband if I were to be told by my wife that 'Let's extend our house so that so and co can be accommodated'. Then I say no, we are wasting money, but once we get there [saving status], we can start building the rooms.”
Malesela is satisfied with the progress his side are making even though he feels they are not at the level where he wants them to be.
“What is pleasing is the progress that we seem to be making. It does not only start in this match, since we played Stellenbosch in the league game we started having a different approach in terms of the players' response and all that,” he said.
