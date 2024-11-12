Bafana beat Congo 5-0 at home and drew 1-all with them away. Broos said he had already familiarised himself with CAF rules to avoid the embarrassment of 2015, where Bafana celebrated thinking they'd qualified, only to learn later that they didn't because of the head-to-head system.
I’m gone if Bafana fail Afcon test, vows Broos
SA coach pledges to complete the job
Image: Sydney Seshibedi
Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has made it clear that he'll vanish into thin air and never set his foot in Mzansi again should he fail to qualify for next year's Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon).
Bafana need just three points from their last two Group K fixtures against Uganda and South Sudan to qualify. Bafana face Uganda at Kampala's National Mandela Stadium on Friday (3pm SA time). Four days later, SA host South Sudan at Cape Town Stadium (6pm).
"You know, when we lose two games ... five minutes after the game I am on a flight to Belgium, you can be sure of it, you can be sure of it! If we can't win ... okay Uganda [Friday] but not against South Sudan at home. I tell you I immediately take a flight and you'll see me never back again,'' Broos told a press conference at Dobsonville Stadium before their first training session of this camp Monday.
Bafana are second in Group K on eight points, two behind leaders Uganda. Drawing both games would still be enough for Bafana to qualify even if Congo, who are on four points, win their last two against South Sudan and Uganda away and home on Thursday and next Tuesday respectively, thanks to the fact that CAF uses head-to-head system to separate teams tied on the same number of points.
