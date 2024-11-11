Sundowns were beaten 1-0 by Egyptian side FC Masar in their first Group B fixture in Casablanca on Sunday. Converting from the spot in the first half's stoppage time, Burundian forward Sandrine Niyonkuru scored the goal that sank Banyana Ba Style, the defending champions of this eight-team tournament.
Sundowns face Central Bank of Ethiopia, who were thumped 3-0 by Edu Queens of Nigeria in their own Group B opener on Sunday as well, at Casablanca's Larbi Zaouli Stadium on Wednesday (4pm).
“I believe we are still in it with a chance to bounce back. Now it's for us to show character and show that we are the real defending champions and come back strong and win the last two games to go through to the semis,'' Tshabalala said.
Tshabalala suggested that losing their opener was a huge setback, vowing they, as the technical panel, will work hard to motivate the players to go all out in the two remaining fixtures.
“Winning the first game in any tournament sets the tone for the tournament but now we just need to motivate the girls,'' the Sundowns coach said.
“We must motivate them as high as we can as the technical team because they may not even be able to pick themselves up because of this setback. If we get a positive result in the next game, the mood will be good again.”
Meanwhile, SA's other representative at this tournament in Morocco, the University of Western Cape, would be eager to bounce back from being thumped 3-0 by TP Mazembe in Saturday's Group A opener, when they face Senegalese side Aigles de la Médina in their second game of the tournament in El Jadida on Tuesday (4pm).
We still have a chance to bounce back – Tshabalala
Coach confident they'll qualify for CAF semis
Image: Sydney Seshibedi
