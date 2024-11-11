Soccer

Riveiro named Coach of the Month after Bucs' perfect start

Costa bags Player of the Month

By SPORT REPORTER - 11 November 2024 - 13:34
Orlando Pirates head coach Jose Riveiro.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro has been named the Betway Premiership Coach of the Month for September and October.

Riveiro guided the Buccaneers to an impressive start winning six out of six in September and October. The Spaniard beat Polokwane City coach Phuti Mohafe and Mamelodi Sundowns mentor Manqoba Mngqithi to win the award.

Meanwhile, Sundowns attacker Lucas Ribeiro Costa walked away with the Player of the Month. The Brazilian international has been consistent for Masandawana this season and his impressive form saw him score four goals and provide two assists to help the club make a good start.

Costa edged Pirates players Sipho Chaine, Relebohile Mofokeng and Deon Hotto for the award. Stellenbosch player Fawaaz Basadien won the Goal of the Month for his spectacular long-range goal from his own half against Cape Town City at Athlone Stadium on September 25.

Basadien's remarkable strike triumphed over notable goals by Chippa United's Andile Jali and Pirates promising youngster Mohau Nkota.

