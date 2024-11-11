Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi feels it's unfair for the Premier Soccer League (PSL) to stage the Carling Knockout final on November 23, immediately after the Fifa international break.
Sundowns will face rookies Magesi in the title decider at Free State Stadium after they beat Marumo Gallants 2-0 at Dr Petrus Molemela Stadium on Sunday, thanks to goals from Lucas Ribeiro Costa and Neo Maema.
With ten players from Sundowns to be representing their national teams in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers during the Fifa week, Mngqithi would have preferred to play the Betway Premiership match first than the cup final.
“I don't think the area where the final is put is fair to anyone. Not immediately after the Fifa break but sometimes you must just accept whatever comes because I think where we are playing Sekhukhune United [November 30], we could have played the final there and it would have been better,” Mngqithi told the media during the post-match press conference.
“Maybe we could have a league match on that weekend, but not immediately after the Fifa break where we got so many players in the national team.
“But what can you do? You have to do with what you have to and you must accept that burdens and blessings always go together.
“So, sometimes you will blame the league for putting the final there but what if they put it without the knowledge that we will be in the final? I don't think there is much we can do about it.”
Manqoba Mngqithi displeased about playing cup final immediately after Fifa break
'I don't think the area where the final is put is fair to anyone'
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Mngqithi said it will be important for the club to win the title next week and that they are looking forward to playing the final in Bloemfontein.
“It will always be important for Sundowns to win every match, whether it is a cup final, league match, or friendly. It is just important to make sure we win it. We have enough quality to win almost every fixture that we play.
“It is always nice to play in Bloemfontein because of the atmosphere you get. I'm not sure of the quality of the pitch where the final will be played.
“I think this pitch [Dr Petrus Molemela] was much better than where the final is going to be played based on the history that I have of the Free State Stadium. Otherwise, I like this environment because you are guaranteed supporters even whoever you are playing against [now defunct-Bloemfontein] Celtic supporters will come. I like how they have embraced even Marumo in the city.”
