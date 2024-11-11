Soccer

Magesi’s fighting spirit is their strength

‘There is a strong camaraderie among the players’

11 November 2024 - 15:30
Neville Khoza Journalist
Somila Ntsundwana of Richards Bay and Wonderboy Makhubu of Magesi FC during the Carling Knockout, Semi Final match between Richards Bay and Magesi FC at King Zwelithini Stadium on November 09, 2024 in Durban, South Africa.
Image: Darren Stewart

After making history yet again by reaching the Carling Knockout final when they beat Richards Bay 1-0 at King Zwelithini Stadium on Saturday, rookies Magesi coach Clinton Larsen has emphasised that their fighting spirit has been key to their success so far.

Magesi are one match away from winning the title after a goal from Tshepo Mashigo in the first half was enough to see them progress to the final.

Larsen lauded his players saying they don’t have one of the talented squads but what they don’t lack is a fighting spirit.

“I’m happy for the club, the chairman [Solly Makhubela] and the supporters of the team. But like I keep on saying, the players that we have may not be the most talented group of individuals. But the unbelievable fighting spirit in this group and as a coach I really appreciate that,” Larsen told the media during the post-match press conference.

“I have accepted that we have our deficiencies in all departments. One thing that we don’t lack is the fighting spirit and strong camaraderieamong the players, it’s the reason for where we are.”

Dikwena tša Meetse's road to the final was not an easy one as they had to play all their matches away against Orlando Pirates, TS Galaxy and Bay.

Larsen, 53, has compared their run to that of Bloemfontein Celtics Telkom Knockout success when he was in charge in 2012 and hopes history repeats itself.

“It hasn’t been an easy road to the final in some ways. It reminds me of our 2012 win with Bloemfontein Celtic where we played Pirates in the quarterfinal away game,” he said.

“We went away to Free State Stars, won 1-0 there in Bethlehem and then [Mamelodi] Sundowns in the final.

“So, it’s a similar run of games quality oppositions right through, but like I keep on saying, there are two things that kept us to this point, one thing is the fighting spirit as I mentioned. The second part, which is my job, is to get this team organised.

“And the players have brought in the way we want to defend, unbelievable pressing for 90 minutes. I thought that Mashigo, Wonderboy Makhubu, [Edmore] Chirambadare and [Deolin] Mekoa, an unbelievable effort from them.

“Often coaches complain that attacking players don’t defend. I can’t complain about that, I’m very blessed to have players with such an attitude when they don’t have the ball and I think that got us where we are.”

