Mamelodi Sundowns will face rookies Magesi in the Carling Knockout final on November 23 at the Free State Stadium after Masandawana beat Marumo Gallants 2-0 at Dr Molemela Stadium on Sunday.
Goals by Lucas Ribeiro and Neo Maema saw Sundowns advance to the final in style and will be favourite to win the title.
Magesi beat Richards Bay 1-0 in the other semifinal at King Zwelithini Stadium on Saturday. Sundowns were made to work hard for their victory by the Gallants side which will feel unlucky not to have scored.
The Brazilians did not play their best football yesterday, and despite winning 2-0, they had very few shots on target.
The two teams had already met in the Betway Premiership this season, with Masandawana thumping Gallants 4-1 at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in September.
However, it was a different ball game altogether yesterday.
Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi continued to rotate his side, making wholesale changes from a team that beat Polokwane City 2-0 in their last league match.
As expected, Sundowns were in control of the match earlier on as they looked for an early goal. Gallants didn't sit back and watch Sundowns dominate as they also put in a fight.
Gallants played without fear and had few chances to break the deadlock in the first half. Their first chance came early when Daniel Msendami's powerful strike forced a one-handed save from Sundowns goalkeeper Ronwen Williams.
Downs, Magesi to meet in Carling Knockout final
Gallants make Brazilians sweat for victory
Image: Charle Lombard
Gallants' game plan was to neutralise the influence of Ribeiro and Marcelo Allende, and they indeed kept them quiet in the opening half.
As a result, Sundowns couldn't create opportunities and were restricted to a single shot on target. Sundowns broke the deadlock eight minutes after the restart from Ribeiro's spot-kick.
Gallants had the best chance to equalise late in the second half when Thapelo Dhludhlu was set through on goal, and with only Williams to beat, he shot straight to the keeper before missing the rebound.
Sundowns used their experience to manage the game late in the second half, while Gallants threw everything to search for an equaliser, but decision-making in the final third was the difference.
Maema made it 2-0 in injury time with a shot inside the box after a brilliant interchange with Allende and Kutlwano Letlhaku.
Sundowns edge Gallants to give Mngqithi first cup final as sole head coach
Making history: Magesi FC’s unbelievable run in PSL continues as rookies make Carling Knockout final
Downs target hat-trick in CAF Women's Champs League
Sundowns’ Brazilian star Lucas Ribeiro would consider playing for Bafana
