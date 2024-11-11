Richards Bay coach Brandon Truter was left frustrated by his side’s struggles in front of goals as they were dumped out from the Carling Knockout after losing 0-1 to Magesi at King Zwelithini Stadium on Saturday.
Truter admitted that this is a concern as they forgot how to score. In the first half, Magesi scored the only goal through Tshepo Mashigo but Bay could not find the equaliser as their scoring woes continued.
“That is the problem because if you look at the coach to motivate you then you have nothing. I can teach you football and everything, but when you look at the ingredients, the determination, the motivation and the drive that’s inside I can’t coach,” Truter said.
“Some players, not necessarily my players, it is okay to lose. I’m talking in general. Once you look for a coach to say do this, let’s motivate them, then you are in the wrong sport because you are here to win all the time.
“But if you look at a coach, can you play without him when he is quiet? If not then the level is too high for you.”
Bay coach says he can’t teach determination, motivation and drive
Truter admits they forgot how to score
Truter also attributed their exit to individual errors against Magesi after a poorly headed back pass by defender Tshepo Mabua to goalkeeper Ivan Otieno saw Mashigo pounce on to net the only goal and send his side through.
“It is disappointing it was a huge opportunity to get into the final and make history for the club and make the province proud,” he said.
“I think we started brightly and got some ball position to create some chances. Finally, we got the ball into the penalty area on numerous occasions and we failed to connect.
“We knew they were going to threaten us on the counter, we managed to turn the ball over very high and kept them at bay.
“Our rotations between the lines were very good as well, unfortunately, we suffered. It was one goal and one mistake at the moment.”
Truter will have to work on his side-scoring woes during the ongoing Fifa International break.
