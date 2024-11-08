Soccer

Road to Morocco: Cape Town gears up to host Bafana Afcon qualifier against South Sudan

By Jim Mohlala - 09 November 2024 - 09:45
Bafana Bafana pose for a team picture ahead of the start of their match day 2 fixture against South Sudan at the Juba National Stadium in September.
Image: CAF MEDIA

Cape Town is gearing up to roll out the red carpet and extend a football-fuelled welcome to the South Sudan national team as they prepare for their crucial Afcon qualifier against Bafana Bafana. 

South Africa’s eagerly awaited clash against the Bright Stars on November 19 marks nearly a decade since Bafana Bafana last played in the Mother City, securing a 2-1 victory over Angola’s Sable Antelopes.

Bafana Bafana are pulling all the stops to secure their spot in the tournament set to take place in Morocco in 2025. 

The match marks the final game of the six-round qualifying campaign for the continental competition, and Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis urged fans to buy tickets. “We’re thrilled to welcome Bafana Bafana back to Cape Town for their Afcon qualifier against South Sudan....

“Nine years has been far too long without a Bafana Bafana match in the Mother City, and we will pull out all the stops to ensure that this is a memorable day,. I urge Capetonians to come out to support our national team. Kickoff is at 6pm ... so turn up in great numbers to support Bafana as they strive to qualify for Morocco 2025.” 

Safety and security MMC JP Smith said:Our city teams are working with the South African Football Association behind the scenes to finalise plans for this important fixture. Our safety and security team will be partnering with the event organiser, the South African Police Service and other stakeholders to put together the logistical and safety plans for what will be an unforgettable return to Cape Town for Bafana Bafana,” he said. 

