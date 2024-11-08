Mamelodi Sundowns attacker Lucas Ribeiro Costa revealed that he may consider representing Bafana Bafana if the opportunity avails itself when he qualifies to be selected in the future.
The Brazilian, who is in his second season with Masandawana, has been a revelation, with consistent performances. The 26-year-old can only qualify to be called for Bafana if he spends more than five years in the country.
“Unfortunately, at this point I’ve not received offers requesting me to play for Bafana Bafana,” he told the media through a translator on Thursday at the Sundowns media day, ahead of their Carling Knockout semifinal match against Marumo Gallants at Seisa Ramabodu Stadium on Sunday (3pm).
“But it would be a pleasure to represent them because not only do I play in SA but the national team is also doing well. It is the highest level for any footballer to be in that space in their career. And also because Bafana has many players from Sundowns.
“If the opportunity presents itself, it will be great because I can adapt and assist the national team. If that request comes, the response will be more positive than negative.”
Ribeiro open to donning Bafana jersey
Sundowns star accepts he faces stiff competition in home country
Image: Lefty Shivambu
Mamelodi Sundowns attacker Lucas Ribeiro Costa revealed that he may consider representing Bafana Bafana if the opportunity avails itself when he qualifies to be selected in the future.
The Brazilian, who is in his second season with Masandawana, has been a revelation, with consistent performances. The 26-year-old can only qualify to be called for Bafana if he spends more than five years in the country.
“Unfortunately, at this point I’ve not received offers requesting me to play for Bafana Bafana,” he told the media through a translator on Thursday at the Sundowns media day, ahead of their Carling Knockout semifinal match against Marumo Gallants at Seisa Ramabodu Stadium on Sunday (3pm).
“But it would be a pleasure to represent them because not only do I play in SA but the national team is also doing well. It is the highest level for any footballer to be in that space in their career. And also because Bafana has many players from Sundowns.
“If the opportunity presents itself, it will be great because I can adapt and assist the national team. If that request comes, the response will be more positive than negative.”
In five matches this season, Ribeiro has found the back of the net four times and is the leading goal scorer alongside Orlando Pirates striker Evidence Makgopa.
Ribeiro feels representing the Brazil national team will be difficult considering the number of talented players in his home country. “Playing for the national team is a different story because it is also difficult because we know the qualities of the players playing for Brazil,” he said.
“But if one gets an opportunity, that will also be life-changing, but f I’m playing freely and enjoying SA football. I play with joy, which is very key and vital for every player. So, I’m at the level where I reflect my qualities and the advice they [teammates] give to me also plays a huge role in being happy here. But when it comes to the national team, it will be something of a big plus.”
Ribeiro will look to help Sundowns beat Gallants on Sunday to reach the Carling Knockout final.
SowetanLIVE
Dominant Sundowns dispatch Golden Arrows out of Carling Knockout in style
Bafana to host South Sudan in final Afcon qualifier in Cape Town
ARENA SPORTS SHOW | Analysis of Bafana preliminary squad, preview of cup clash between Chiefs and Sundowns
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos