From being part of Arsenal’s “Invincibles” to the pain of losing the 2006 Uefa Champions League final to Barcelona, Arsenal legend Robert Pires took the audience down memory lane in Johannesburg this week.
He was in the city as a guest of Arsenal partners Betway, and watched the club’s Champions League match against Inter with an audience at The Venue in Sandton.
Interviewed by SuperSport’s Fiso Mazibuko, Pires, 51, let the audience in on how former manager Arsene Wenger lured him from Marseille in 2000, and how he promptly made the decision to join the Gunners upon receiving the phone call.
“I said to [Wenger], ‘let me think about it and I will call you back’. I made the decision [to join Arsenal] after one hour,” he said.
Pires teamed up with “the best players” such as Dennis Bergkamp, Thierry Henry, Freddie Ljungberg and Sol Campbell, and within two years they had solidified Arsenal into a force that took in Sir Alex Ferguson’s Manchester United head-on. “It was war,” Pires said of the rivalry between United and Arsenal.
Pires on Invincibles, Wenger and pain of 2006 loss
Arsenal legend wows Joburg audience in rare local appearance
Image: SUPPLIED
From being part of Arsenal’s “Invincibles” to the pain of losing the 2006 Uefa Champions League final to Barcelona, Arsenal legend Robert Pires took the audience down memory lane in Johannesburg this week.
He was in the city as a guest of Arsenal partners Betway, and watched the club’s Champions League match against Inter with an audience at The Venue in Sandton.
Interviewed by SuperSport’s Fiso Mazibuko, Pires, 51, let the audience in on how former manager Arsene Wenger lured him from Marseille in 2000, and how he promptly made the decision to join the Gunners upon receiving the phone call.
“I said to [Wenger], ‘let me think about it and I will call you back’. I made the decision [to join Arsenal] after one hour,” he said.
Pires teamed up with “the best players” such as Dennis Bergkamp, Thierry Henry, Freddie Ljungberg and Sol Campbell, and within two years they had solidified Arsenal into a force that took in Sir Alex Ferguson’s Manchester United head-on. “It was war,” Pires said of the rivalry between United and Arsenal.
The London team managed to set a yet-to-be-broken record of 49 matches unbeaten – winning the 2003/04 league without tasting defeat. “It’s not easy; 20 years on, that record stands. Only one man thought it was possible to go the whole season unbeaten – Wenger. We won the league at Tottenham with four or five matches to go, and he said, ‘let’s set a mark, let’s no lose’, and we did it.”
Wenger won just about everything in club football except the Champions League, which Arsenal lost to Barcelona in the 2006 final. “It was painful. The Stade de France was full – half Arsenal, half Barca – and we had a great chance. But we didn’t get the trophy, and the trophy is what matters the most.”
Arsenal travel to Chelsea this weekend on the back of two defeats to Newcastle and Inter – but Pires is convinced coach Mikel Arteta has a team competent to win the title after coming close in the last two years. “The game at Stamford Bridge will be tough. But I believe in Arteta. He has the best players like [Bukayo] Saka, [William] Saliba, [David] Raya and [Martin] Odegaard. These players can do the job.”
SowetanLIVE
Newcastle beat Arsenal 1-0 to deliver Gunners a blow in title race
Arsenal's Arteta looking forward to clash with intense Newcastle
Chelsea not ready to compete with Man City and Arsenal, says Maresca
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos