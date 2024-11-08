"You see, Williams was nominated for the Ballon d'Or [Yashin Trophy, where he finished ninth in the final ranking in Paris several days ago]. I believe Williams is a benchmark for goalkeepers in SA... he is quality and I look up to him. I watch his clips and most of his games because in goalkeeping, you learn a lot by watching others,'' Otieno disclosed.
Otieno challenges Bay to go one better this time
Ronwen admirer looks forward to first ever cup final
Image: Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix
Richards Bay goalkeeper Ian Otieno, who idolises his Mamelodi Sundowns counterpart and Bafana skipper Ronwen Williams, has vowed they'll reach this year's Carling Knockout final after losing in the semifinals last year.
Bay host league rookies Magesi in the Carling Knockout semifinals at King Zwelithini Stadium on Friday (3pm). Last season, Bay reached the last four of the same competition but were thumped 3-0 by eventual champions Stellenbosch.
"This is a very good opportunity for us to pass the hurdle we couldn't pass last season... to set the bar higher. We're going to make sure we make it one step further,'' Otieno said.
"We will play with all our hearts, all our energy. This is a final push before the Fifa break. We've been travelling a lot, so we are going to give our best shot.''
The Kenyan international, who only joined Natal Rich Boyz from Zambian side Zesco United in July, also laid bare his admiration for Williams, describing him as a "benchmark" for keepers in SA.
