Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies coach Jerry Tshabalala wants his players to approach this year's CAF Women's Champions League in Morocco with humility as the defending champions.
Sundowns, who won the inaugural edition back in 2021, hope to bag their third Champions League trophy, that's now accompanied by a big first prize cheque of R10m, a 52% increase, as CAF announced on Thursday.
Banyana Ba Style are in Group B alongside Central Bank of Ethiopia (CBE), Edo Queens from Nigeria and Egypt's Masar, who they face in their opener at Casablanca's Larbi Zaouli Stadium on Sunday (4pm).
Sundowns will take on CBE in their second group phase fixture at the same venue on Wednesday, wrapping up their Group B journey against Queens at the same venue on November 16.
“The good thing about the girls is that they know they must always be humble. This is a bigger tournament, so we must not get there and get too excited. We know what happened in 2022, where we couldn't defend our title. We understand that it won't be easy to defend the title but we are willing to go all out,'' Tshabalala said.
Downs target hat-trick in CAF Women's Champs League
Egypt ’s Masar first up for Tshabalala and his charges
Tshabalala also broke down how the three teams they're pitted against in Group B of this eight-team competition play, emphasising the need of being tactically flexible.
“Queens are very physical. They never lost a game in their qualifiers. There's also the Central Bank of Ethiopia...we know that they had been participating in the qualifiers in the last three editions though they didn't qualify, so they are no pushovers,'' the Sundowns mentor said.
“They [CBE] are more or less a team that plays like us because they keep possession. FC Masar from Egypt like to play the ball behind your defence, a typical North African team. Basically, we expect three difficult challenges in our group, in terms of tactical flexibility. Our tactics should be top-notch when we meet all these three teams. All these teams are making their first appearances in the tournament, so they have a point to prove.”
SA's other representative, University of Western Cape (UWC), are in Group A alongside Morocco's FAR Rabat, TP Mazembe of DR Congo and Aigles de la Médina from Senegal. UCT's opener is against Mazembe in El Jadida on Friday (6pm).
