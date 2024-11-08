“I'm confident that we will turn the corner, it is just a matter of getting that win to get back to winning ways and start to be consistent in what we are doing.
Fixtures
Friday: Lions v Casric, Suzuki (3.30pm); Durban v JDR, Chatsworth (7.30pm).
Saturday: Baroka v Leruma, Global (3.30pm); Orbit v Spurs, Olympia Park (3.30pm); Callies v Highbury, TUT (3.30pm); Leopards v Kruger, Thohoyandou (3.30pm).
Sunday: Milford v Upington, Princess Magogo (3.30pm); University of PTA v Venda, Tuks (3.30pm).
Baroka desperate to end losing streak
Club eye win at lowly Leruma
After suffering three successive defeats in the Motsepe Foundation Championship, Baroka coach Amukelani Hlungwani is demanding a response from his players when they host Leruma United at Global Stadium on Saturday at 3.30pm.
Baroka lost to Pretoria Callies, Durban City and Milford to drop to 14th on the log table and will be desperate to end that.
Hlungwani feels the recent slump can be ended with a victory against Leruma at home on Saturday.
“It is all about responding. We have been playing well of late and not getting the results. The results are not the true reflection of the effort we put whether it is at training or matches,” Hlungwani told Sowetan.
“We just have been unfortunate in terms of converting the chances we created. In our last match [against Milford], we created a lot of chances even when we went down we responded quicker, but we didn't convert them.
“One cannot fault the boys, it is just a phase that we are going through. The good thing is we are playing good football, we are getting into the final third and we just need to pay attention to details.
