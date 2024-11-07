Sundowns’ Brazilian star Lucas Ribeiro would consider playing for Bafana

Ribeiro admitted his chances of representing Brazil are slim because of the array of superstars available to coach Dorival Júnior. These include Andreas Pereira (Fulham, England), Bruno Guimaraes (Newcastle, England), Lucas Paqueta (West Ham, England) and Rodrygo and Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid, Spain).
Saturday's Carling semi sees Richards Bay FC host Magesi FC at King Zwelithini Stadium in Durban (3pm).
Image: Sydney Mahlangu /BackpagePix
Mamelodi Sundowns midfield star Lucas Ribeiro would consider switching allegiance to represent Bafana Bafana if the opportunity presents itself in the future.
Ribeiro, who was born in Santa Helena in Brazil 26 years ago, has been a revelation for the Brazilians since he arrived at Chloorkop, where he has quickly established himself as a fan favourite.
The Brazilian has contributed six goals and four assists in 11 matches in all competitions this season. Last campaign he scored 16 goals in 37 games, helping Sundowns win the Premiership and African Football League.
It has been Ribeiro's destructive running and attacking play and excellent technique in finishing that has delighted Downs fans.
Speaking through a translator and club official Bheki Sifuba as Sundowns prepared for their Carling Knockout semifinal clash against Marumo Gallants in Bloemfontein on Sunday (3pm), Ribeiro said he has not received an invitation from the South African Football Association. He said, though, he would consider playing for Bafana if he did.
Ribeiro has been in South Africa since June last year and Fifa rules state that to play for a different country, a player must have lived their for at least five years after the age of 18, but there are some exceptions to this.
“I have not received a request to play for Bafana Bafana but it will be a pleasure to represent them,” Ribeiro said.
“Not because I am playing in South Africa, but because the national team is doing well. Playing for the national team is the highest level and Bafana have many players from Sundowns.”
Ribeiro admitted his chances of representing Brazil are slim because of the array of superstars available to coach Dorival Júnior. These include Andreas Pereira (Fulham, England), Bruno Guimaraes (Newcastle, England), Lucas Paqueta (West Ham, England) and Rodrygo and Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid, Spain).
“I feel liberated when I am on the pitch because I do what I like to do and in terms of playing for the national team of Brazil that is a different story. It is also difficult because you know the quality of players who are playing for the national team.
“It is a high level but if one gets the opportunity it will be life-changing. From where I am at the moment I am playing freely in South Africa and I am playing with joy and [am] happy to display my qualities.
“If the opportunity were to present itself it would be great because I think I can adapt and assist the national team. If the offer comes to my door, my response towards it would be positive rather than negative.
“But at the moment there has not been any offer or anything like that.”
Saturday's Carling semi sees Richards Bay FC host Magesi FC at King Zwelithini Stadium in Durban (3pm).
