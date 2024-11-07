Selling top Galaxy players drives Ramovic to resign

Sead Ramovic has revealed what led to his resignation at TS Galaxy after their 1-1 draw with Stellenbosch at Athlone Stadium on Wednesday.
Ramovic announced after the match that he was resigning and said he spoke with chairman Tim Sukazi and the players before the game.
Speaking to the media during the post-match press conference, the German tactician said it was not easy for him any more as the club continues to sell its best players every season.
In this campaign, the Rockets sold Fiacre Ntwari, Pogiso Sanoga and Lehlohonolo Mojela to Kaizer Chiefs, SuperSport United and Stellenbosch.
In the past, key players such as Given Msimango, Melusi Buthelezi, and Bathusi Aubaas were among those who were sold.
“When I came everybody knew this team was at the bottom, it was a lot of mess but after I arrived with my whole staff, I think we had a beautiful three years,” Ramovic said.
“It was a lot of beautiful memories, a lot of beautiful victories and a lot of beautiful games we played. We sold 12 players to the best teams in our league. If I'm not mistaken I think the club got about R40m from players in the last two seasons, just amazing.
“At the end of the day, I want to win something and if every year we sell half of your team and you start from scratch again it is not easy because it takes a lot of energy.”
Galaxy remained bottom of the Betway Premiership table with two points after six matches. Ramovic also thanked Sukazi and wished him well.
“I would like to say a big thank you to my chairman and friend, he gave me this opportunity and I hope I pay back everything to him because when you see now the club is one of the most beautiful in our league if we can have a little bit [of] luck and the sponsor it can rise a little bit more,” he said.
“We have a chairman who is very intelligent, he knows exactly what he wants. He has a vision and a dream and I hope and wish him that his dream comes true.
“To meet so many beautiful people in SA and to spend three years here I cannot be more proud and to be the coach for so many top players that we improved.”
Ramovic said he will now wait for the offers from the clubs and if not, he will go back home to spend time with his family.
