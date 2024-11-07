Magesi captain Elvis Chipezeze feels being underdogs in the league suits them fine as it has played into their hands in the Carling Knockout and Betway Premiership matches.
In their first season in the Premiership, Dikwena tša Meetse are making history as they reached the semifinal in the Carling Knockout where they will face Richards Bay at King Zwelithini Stadium on Saturday at 3pm.
Chipezeze said teams have often taken them slightly and this is what motivates them to double their efforts, and it has been working in their favour.
“We are underdogs, we are newbies in the league, that's the reality. When everyone sees us, they say, 'This is our three points',” Chipezeze told the media yesterday.
“But we are just here to enjoy our football and try to make history for ourselves. The underdog tag suits us well. I like it. It's a nice feeling to be an underdog and at the end of the day, we just have to go out there and perform.”
Magesi are one match away from reaching their first final and Chipezeze, 34, said they are not looking that far ahead yet as they focus on doing well against Bay.
“We are on the verge of making history, we know that” he said.
Magesi aim to reach maiden cup final
Underdog tag motivates us to double the effort, says Chipezeze
Image: Dirk Kotze
Magesi on brink of greatness after historic semifinal
“We want to make the province [proud] and make sure we put smiles on the faces of the people who believe in us because it is a dream in the first season to be playing in the Carling Knockout and going all the way to the final will be something else.
“It's about enjoyment, you have to enjoy the moment, be humble and take each game as it comes. It is also a nice feeling to be part of another final.
“But you can't say you are going to play the final because there is a semifinal that needs to be played. We are just grateful and we will see where this will take us.
“It is our first semifinal as a club in the league and we are going there to enjoy ourselves.”
The Zimbabwean international also promised they would do their utmost best to make sure they reach the final.
“We just want to go and try to enjoy it because cup games are unpredictable and try to produce good results.”
