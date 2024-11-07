“Yet, I was given the respect by the club to say, 'Itu, come let's have a sit-down, this is the plan going forward. Unfortunately, you are not part of it as a footballer'. So, I just could not believe my ears when I heard that sad news, and like I said I want to play until I'm 40-plus, it could not happen.
WATCH | I'm too young to be goalkeeper coach, I still want to play – Khune
Keeper announced as the owner of SA betting company
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Legendary goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune has revealed that he cried for weeks after Kaizer Chiefs told him he was not part of their plans when his contract ended in June.
Khune, who is embarking on a new chapter after he was announced as the owner of SA betting company Topbet on Thursday, said he is still finding it difficult that he is not playing.
“To be honest, I can't control how I feel the next morning. I always wake up feeling different, especially the first couple of weeks after I had meetings with the club,” Khune told the media.
“It was not easy for me to digest that news. I stayed in bed for two straight weeks crying every day not understanding what was happening.
“Yet, I was given the respect by the club to say, 'Itu, come let's have a sit-down, this is the plan going forward. Unfortunately, you are not part of it as a footballer'. So, I just could not believe my ears when I heard that sad news, and like I said I want to play until I'm 40-plus, it could not happen.
“Hence I'm still hopeful, but again, you can't control the heart. The passion and love for the game is still there. I can still deliver when I'm called.”
Khune was offered a goalkeeping coach job at Amakhosi and while they are still negotiating, he said he is not ready yet to take over that position.
“We are still in talks, but to be honest, I have never prepared myself for things to happen the way they did at the age of 37,” he said.
“I didn't imagine things turning up this way. I always thought I would get one more season until maybe I turn 39 or 40. It didn't happen and I didn't see myself becoming a goalkeeper coach. It has always been my dream to play football as much as I can and after retirement stay away from football.
“I'm still young to be a goalkeeper coach and I didn't see it coming this early, but like I said, I will need some time just to stay away from thinking too much and focus on a job at hand.”
Khune is also excited about the next phase of his life and said this will help him if he is no longer playing again even though he is still hopeful that he will get a club.
Huge salaries, belief in youth keep veterans out
Khune won't shed light on his future
Who will be Chiefs' number 1?
