Natal Rich Boyz are based in Richards Bay and they also have embarked on a two-hour trip to Durban to take a flight to away games, while they also play their home fixtures in Durban since they don't have a stadium fit to host PSL games in their region.
“In between we had so much travelling to do in terms of two hours from Richards Bay to Durban and then from there we had to go to Polokwane and come back as well in between there was Chippa [away], so unfortunately with the amount of fatigue and with what games bring and travelling brings as well, we have to be mindful that you're playing a league game on the weekend,'' Truter stated.
“To work on these issues you need some extended time and this Fifa break we have to look at it. Even with the Fifa break we have to manage it because the boys are feeling it, so we are in a bit of crisis management as far as that is concerned. We have a semifinal and a semifinal brings a different atmosphere... they'll be up for it on Saturday.”
Bay's seven league games so far
September 15: Bay 1-0 Galaxy
September 21: Chippa 1-0 Bay
September 24: Royal 0-0 Bay
September 29: Bay 0-1 Pirates
October 26: Bay 0-0 Stellenbosch
October 29: Sekhukhune 2-0 Bay
November 5: Pirates 1-0 Bay
Extensive travelling affects Bay's poor scoring form – Truter
Natal Rich Boyz coach bemoans lack of quality up front
Image: Lefty Shivambu
Richards Bay's Brandon Truter has emphasised that they lack quality upfront, hence they've scored just a single goal from seven league fixtures so far. He further bemoaned the extensive travelling caused by fixture congestion, saying it has robbed them of time to fix their shortcomings via training sessions.
“I think lack of quality... lack of maturity in the last third [is the reason they've scored just one goal in seven league games so far]. If you watched the game tonight [referring to their Wednesday's 1-0 defeat to Orlando Pirates at Orlando Stadium], our final decision is baffling at times even for me,'' Truter said.
“You have to work these things on training and last couple of weeks, we don't have time. We had Sekhukhune, we had Stellenbosch, then we had Cape Town City and now Pirates and there's another game on the weekend, the semifinal [of Carling Knockout against Magesi at King Zwelithini Stadium on Saturday].”
