“Now we [as clubs] invest money in football, but there is no return from that investment and other people are making money out of you. When you stage a game, you need plus or minus R200,000 to R300,000 to comply regardless of the categorisation. We don't own the stadiums, there was no legacy after the [2010] World Cup.”
Khoza bemoaned it was too expensive to host games for clubs.
“The stadiums charge whatever amount of money, around R150,000 (to host a match). If it is a derby, almost R1m. Where do you get that money from? Worse, you don't own hospitality rights. You have your security and everything and you have no option. Now the sad part of it is that you sell your ticket for R80 or R100 in the final [but] hospitality they sell it for R5,000,'' he said.
“If there is a liability, it comes to you. Instead of making money from that fixture it costs you and you cannot make money. If somebody dies or is stabbed, you must pay. Given a chance, it is one of the things I need to reverse because everybody is benefiting except the club owners. It can't be right.”
The PSL will hold its AGM in Sandton next week, where Khoza will be re-elected unopposed and a new executive also chosen.
‘Clubs must benefit from hosting matches’
PSL chair foresees return on investment in his next tenure
Image: Veli Nhlapo
With incumbent PSL chairman Irvin Khoza to be re-elected unopposed when the league goes to polls next Wednesday, he's made it clear that his main objective in the next four-year term is to make sure clubs profit from hosting matches.
Adamant that he'll achieve this goal, which looks rather complicated given the fact that all 32 PSL-member clubs don't own stadiums, Khoza reflected on how he managed to deliver on his promise of giving clubs monthly grants when he first came into office in 2003.
“There was no grant in 2003. I remember some of the members of the board of governors, they said, 'Is he mad? Where is he going to get the money from?' Because I realised at that time [that it was possible to have grants] and that's why I want to appreciate the support and the co-operation of Dr [Kaizer] Motaung because we sat down in the meeting, the two of us, to say, how can we energise the league?” Khoza stated during a press conference yesterday, where he also announced that the Betway Premiership champions will get R20m in prize money, up from R15m.
