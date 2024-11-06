Soccer

Semenya's focus is to coach young runners

'I see myself more as a role model to the kids'

06 November 2024 - 14:15
Neville Khoza Journalist
Caster Semenya during the 2024 SPAR Grand Prix Awards at Red Roman Shed on November 05, 2024, in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Caster Semenya during the 2024 SPAR Grand Prix Awards at Red Roman Shed on November 05, 2024, in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Image: Lefty Shivambu

Two-time Olympic 800m gold medallist Caster Semenya is no longer bothered by her long battle with World Athletics (WA) over high testosterone levels, saying she has moved on with her life.

Semenya was never allowed to run free at the Olympics after the Rio edition when WA introduced new testosterone regulations for athletes like her.

Since then, Semenya has not run her favourite events at the Olympics and other major events, and she is now focusing on coaching and developing young athletes.

Speaking after the Spar Grand Prix awards at Emperors Palace in Kempton Park yesterday, Semenya said she is no longer fighting for herself but for the upcoming athletes like her.

“I have moved on. I am in a space where I really need to be honest. It is no longer about fighting them, I've played my part,” Semenya told the media.

“I think I see myself more as a role model to the kids, making sure that in everything that I do, I do it in the best interest of the youth.

“You have to understand that there are a lot of young girls that are affected by what I have been affected by. So, the goal is to remind them to look, get the courage to accept and move on.

Joburg 'purple race' set for November 16

Organisers of the inaugural Hollywoodbets Joburg 10km race on November 16 anticipate up to 7,500 runners to take part.
Sport
6 days ago

“But fight when it is necessary to fight. For me, it is one of those battles where you say look, you fight authorities to do right for athletes.”

One of the athletes that Semenya manages is Glenrose Xaba, who won the Grand Prix series and the Cape Town Marathon last month.

Semenya said that's where her heart is now, and she will do her best to make sure that she fights for athletes like her.

“I think I'm in that space to say 'look, competition for me is no longer a factor, a factor is changing other people's lives', which is what I am doing now,” she said.

“Coaching, running development programmes, making sure that I go deep down the rural areas to help those who are coming from poor background families to help them.

“The battles up there, yes, we always fight them but at the end of the day, we are fighting for the rise of the athletes. We are fighting for the leadership to make sure that in everything that they do, they take care of the athletes.”

SowetanLIVE

Soweto Marathon winner Khonkhobe now targets faster time in marathons

After securing a victory in the African Bank Soweto Marathon on Sunday, Onalenna Khonkhobe has set his sights on running at least 2:06:00 in ...
Sport
3 days ago

Xaba excited about her debut and plans to take a well-deserved rest

After she smashed the SA women’s 42.2km record when she won the Sanlam Cape Town Marathon in her debut, Glenrose Xaba could not hide her excitement ...
Sport
2 weeks ago

Mashele, More emerge victorious at Durban Super Run

Precious Mashele delivered a stellar performance on Sunday to successfully defend his title at the Boxer Super Run in Durban. He became the fastest ...
Sport
3 weeks ago

Xaba wins two 10km races three days

Just two days after winning the Spar Women's Challenge race in Gqeberha, on-form Glenrose Xaba continued with her dominance as she clinched the Absa ...
Sport
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Sekhukhune United player Shaune Mogaila released on bail after fatal crash
Join Chateau Del Rei for an Instant Celebration