Semenya's focus is to coach young runners
'I see myself more as a role model to the kids'
Image: Lefty Shivambu
Two-time Olympic 800m gold medallist Caster Semenya is no longer bothered by her long battle with World Athletics (WA) over high testosterone levels, saying she has moved on with her life.
Semenya was never allowed to run free at the Olympics after the Rio edition when WA introduced new testosterone regulations for athletes like her.
Since then, Semenya has not run her favourite events at the Olympics and other major events, and she is now focusing on coaching and developing young athletes.
Speaking after the Spar Grand Prix awards at Emperors Palace in Kempton Park yesterday, Semenya said she is no longer fighting for herself but for the upcoming athletes like her.
“I have moved on. I am in a space where I really need to be honest. It is no longer about fighting them, I've played my part,” Semenya told the media.
“I think I see myself more as a role model to the kids, making sure that in everything that I do, I do it in the best interest of the youth.
“You have to understand that there are a lot of young girls that are affected by what I have been affected by. So, the goal is to remind them to look, get the courage to accept and move on.
