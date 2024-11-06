Revenge will be the last thing on Mamelodi Sundowns players' minds when they host Polokwane City in the Betway Premiership match at Loftus Versfeld Stadium this evening (7.30pm), this is according to midfielder Bathusi Aubaas.
Two weeks ago, Rise and Shine stunned Masandawana 1-0 at Old Peter Mokaba Stadium, handing them their first defeat in the league.
Polokwane also frustrated Sundowns in the MTN8 quarterfinal in August as the Tshwane side had to rely on an own goal in extra time to beat them 1-0.
Their struggles against Polokwane continued in the league match as they failed to have a shot on target during that defeat, but Aubaas insists their focus is to win the game and nothing else.
“We are looking forward to winning the game. We don't think about revenge here, the only thing that we are looking for is to win every match we play,” Aubaas told the club's media department yesterday.
“They will be motivated to play us, and we know they are doing well. I think in their last five games they drew one, lost once and won three games. So, I think they are a big threat and are sitting on number three on the log.”
While Rise and Shine will be looking for a rare double tonight, Sundowns will approach the fixture on the back of an impressive 4-0 victory over Kaizer Chiefs in the Carling Knockout quarterfinal at the weekend.
No revenge in mind for Downs as they welcome Polokwane
Aubaas warns champs will be better prepared this time
Sundowns have also scored an impressive seven goals in their last two matches against Cape Town City and Chiefs without conceding since their disappointing defeat to Polokwane.
The 29-year-old, who was instrumental against Chiefs on Saturday, said they will need to translate that performance against Polokwane to get good results this time.
“We played very well against Kaizer Chiefs, and we applied ourselves very well the way the coach [Manqoba Mngqithi] wanted us to play,” he said.
“Going to the Polokwane match, I think we have to apply ourselves well again. We didn't play well against them in Polokwane, we didn't even have a shot on target, so we are ready, and I think we will do better this time around.
“We didn't get a win there, now we have to apply whatever we are doing at training and play according to the coach. We have to deal with the second balls because they play with long balls and crosses."
