Soccer

Irvin Khoza reveals prize money for 2024-25 Betway Premiership

First prize increases from amount Mamelodi Sundowns received for winning the 2023-24 DStv Premiership

06 November 2024 - 12:30
Marc Strydom Digital Sports Editor
Premier Soccer League chair Irvin Khoza during a press conference at the PSL headquarters in Parktown on Wednesday.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

The 2024-25 Betway Premiership prize money for the winning team will be R20m, Premier Soccer League (PSL) chair Irvin Khoza disclosed on Wednesday.

This is an increase of R5m from the first prize Mamelodi Sundowns received for winning the 2023-24 DStv Premiership.

“Today we will announce the prize money for the winner only,” Khoza said at a press conference at the PSL offices in Parktown.

“The winner of the Betway Premiership [will receive] R20m.”

Khoza said the new trophy will be revealed later.

“The trophy is going to take a very unique journey because it is a trophy that has a lot of history, a lot of culture elements around it. It is going to take some time to finalise.

“It’s a story on its own and a journey on its own. But we say to the members of the fourth estate, watch this space because there is something monumental, something historical, something that [will be among] the best products of this country.”

Betway replaced DStv after the pay channel withdrew from its deal with a year left to run in the off-season.

The new prize money amount will be endorsed at the PSL’s general assembly to be held this month.

A new executive will be elected at the assembly.

