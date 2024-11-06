Barker moves on from cup loss, focuses on Galaxy

As disappointed as he is about their Carling Knockout elimination, Stellenbosch coach Steve Barker has stressed the importance of moving on, urging his troops to bounce back with a big performance against TS Galaxy.
Stellenbosch, who are the Carling Knockout reigning champions, host Galaxy in the league at Athlone Stadium tonight (7.30pm), three days after Marumo Gallants beat them 1-0 at Dr Molemela Stadium to ensure their attempt to defend this trophy ended in the quarterfinals.
“Disappointing performance overall. I think we are better than what we demonstrated. We need to get over it. We’ve got a game on Wednesday, and we need to get ourselves up for a bigger and important league match, so that’s the main focus now... not to dwell on the Marumo game,'' Barker said.
“We’ve learnt from it, and now we must show the resilience to bounce back with a big performance against Galaxy. Carling Knockout is the first trophy we won as a club, so it was special for us. We wanted to defend it... we wanted to defend it with everything we have but it wasn’t to be. Ultimately, it’s about not dwelling on this result and feeling sorry for ourselves.”
The coach emphasised that doing well in the league was their priority, having finished third last season to qualify for the CAF Confederation Cup. He added it was crucial to win home games, aiming to beat Galaxy to make sure they head into a mini break with a win. Their next game after Galaxy is on November 27 against Stade Malien of Mali away in the Confed Cup.
“In any league worldwide, the league is the bread and butter. The league position allows you to compete in CAF or not... it allows you to compete in top eight or not, it allows you to be seeded in the Carling Knockout or not, so that's the main focus,” said Barker.
“As much as we are disappointed, you can’t win every game, you can’t make every semifinal. It’s our home game, and we need to be winning our home games. It would be great to get a good win against Galaxy midweek and then we don’t play until we play Stade Malien. I think we are due and in need of a good regeneration break.”
