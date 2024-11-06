Soccer

ARENA SPORTS SHOW | Kekana and Masango expect closely contested Carling semis

Former Brazilians captain says it is not going to be easy against Gallants

By TIMESLIVE VIDEO - 06 November 2024 - 15:30

The Carling Knockout has reached the business end, with Richards Bay FC taking on Magesi FC in Durban and Mamelodi Sundowns travelling to Marumo Gallants in Bloemfontein in their semifinals this weekend. 

In the 44th episode of the Arena Sports Show, presenter Clauiee Grace Mpanza and regular guest Mahlatse Mphahlele are joined by Carling Knockout ambassadors Hlompho Kekana and Mandla Masango to reflect on the tournament so far. 

Looking ahead to this weekend’s matches, former Sundowns captain Kekana said it is not going to be easy for his former team against a Gallants coached by the experienced Dan Malesela, but he is confident they will make it to the final. 

In the other match, Masango is leaning towards top-flight rookies Magesi, who dumped Orlando Pirates out of the tournament and nearly beat Kaizer Chiefs in the league recently. 

ARENA SPORTS SHOW | Analysis of Bafana preliminary squad, preview of cup clash between Chiefs and Sundowns

Bafana Bafana’s preliminary squad for upcoming Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Uganda and Sudan has received mixed reactions and the Arena ...
Sport
1 week ago

ARENA SPORTS SHOW | Football fans happy with exciting start to the Betway Premiership campaign

Football supporters of Mamelodi Sundowns, Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs have expressed their satisfaction with the way their teams have started ...
Sport
1 week ago

ARENA SPORTS SHOW | ‘Itumeleng Khune took goalkeeping to another level,’ says Greg Etafia

TS Galaxy goalkeeper coach Greg Etafia says he learnt valuable lessons from legendary goalkeepers Brian Baloyi, Calvin Marlin, Itumeleng Khune, Rowen ...
Sport
3 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Hlompho Kekana and Mandla Masango expect closely contested Carling Knockout ...
Sekhukhune United player Shaune Mogaila released on bail after fatal crash