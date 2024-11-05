“And I don't know what happened since Magesi [match where they drew], we lost that and you thought we would have built on that, but we lost it.
Tinkler concerned by City's failure to score
Coach says Domingo can't be club's sole creative force
Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images
After failing to find the back of the net in their last three matches against Magesi, Mamelodi Sundowns and Richards Bay, Cape Town City coach Eric Tinkler said he will figure out why they are struggling in their offensive play to come out with a solution.
Since beating Royal AM 3-0 in the Carling Knockout on October 19, the Citizens seem to be struggling in front of goals as they failed to hit the target.
With their next match only on November 27 against tricky Polokwane City at home in the Betway Premiership, Tinkler admits being concerned.
“It is a concern because we watched clips from our match against Royal AM where we scored three and there was a lot of fluidity in our attack, good movement and chances created,” Tinkler said.
“And I don't know what happened since Magesi [match where they drew], we lost that and you thought we would have built on that, but we lost it.
“The last three games, there was a lot of control and a lot of possession, not so much against Sundowns, but at least Magesi and Richards Bay you knew you would have it, but it was not a threat. There is not enough intent in the final third to want to score.
“We started well in our offensive play, but somewhere along the line we've lost the wheels and we have to find out what's the reason for that.
“Because I still feel we have the depth in the squad to still do well this season.”
Tinkler also feels his side relies too much on Haashim Domingo for creativity and urged every player to play their part.
“Not enough creativity from everyone. You can't rely on a single person to be that creative player, others need to contribute and I don't think they are at the moment,” he said.
