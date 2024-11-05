Soccer

Tinkler concerned by City's failure to score

Coach says Domingo can't be club's sole creative force

05 November 2024 - 14:27
Neville Khoza Journalist
Eric Tinkler, coach of Cape Town City FC during the Carling Knockout, Quarter Final match between Richards Bay and Cape Town City FC at King Zwelithini Stadium on November 02, 2024 in Durban, South Africa.
Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

After failing to find the back of the net in their last three matches against Magesi, Mamelodi Sundowns and Richards Bay, Cape Town City coach Eric Tinkler said he will figure out why they are struggling in their offensive play to come out with a solution.

Since beating Royal AM 3-0 in the Carling Knockout on October 19, the Citizens seem to be struggling in front of goals as they failed to hit the target.

With their next match only on November 27 against tricky Polokwane City at home in the Betway Premiership, Tinkler admits being concerned.

“It is a concern because we watched clips from our match against Royal AM where we scored three and there was a lot of fluidity in our attack, good movement and chances created,” Tinkler said.

