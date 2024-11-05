The Marumo coach suggested they'll not give the Brazilians too much respect this time around. Malesela also gave a sense they didn't give Stellies that respect of being the defending champions, hence they triumphed.
“It [giving teams too much respect] is one thing that actually retards your progress. Now we know how to plan and we will plan better and there's no disrespect,'' Malesela said.
“Fear has destroyed a lot of football careers because there are players who were very good but once they arrive in the big league they start to fear. I actually forgot that Stellenbosch were defending this trophy.”
Malesela, who's only cup as a coach remains the 2018 Nedbank Cup with then second-tier side TS Galaxy, who stunned Kaizer Chiefs, has made it clear he wants the Carling Knockout trophy.
“It's nothing new, obviously the ambitions will always be wanting to get silverware. I wouldn't be a good coach if I said 'no we'll see whether we can get the trophy or not'. We will push very hard to get the trophy...if it works for us, it works for us and I am hoping it does,'' Malesela said.
Malesela ready for Downs after Stellies
Coach ready to rectify mistakes of past meeting with rampaging Brazilians
Image: Charle Lombard
Marumo Gallants' Dan Malesela has embraced facing Mamelodi Sundowns in the Carling Knockout semifinals, highlighting they learnt a lesson from their previous league meeting with the Brazilians, that giving a team too much respect was suicidal.
Marumo elbowed the defending champions Stellenbosch out of the Carling Knockout by beating them 1-0, courtesy of Siyabulela Shai's goal in the quarterfinals at Dr Petrus Molemela Stadium on Sunday. Ba Hlabane Bantwa, who've already lost 4-1 to Sundowns in the league back in September, host the Tshwane side in the Carling semifinals at Dr Petrus Molemela Stadium on Sunday (3pm)
“The home games are always an advantage in cup matches. When the draw is made, I don't even try to pick and say 'this one or that one' because these teams beat you in the league anyway. It's actually good that we got pitted against Sundowns, so that now we start looking at our team's progress,'' Malesela said.
“We met Sundowns very early in the season and I must admit that we made a lot of mistakes in terms of the setting of the team and all these things because you then give too much respect and sometimes that respect sets you back.”
