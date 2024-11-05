“We started slow but I think now we're gaining momentum. The team is starting to gel now. We have a squad to win promotion, I believe. In life anything is possible. I think the mixture of experienced guys and youngsters in the team is good as well,'' Nonyane said.
Results
Leruma 1-4 Kruger; Spurs 1-2 Leopards; JDR 1-0 Callies; Upington 2-2 Casric; Baroka 2-3 Milford; Venda 0-2 Orbit; Durban 0-1 AmaTuks; Highbury 1-0 Lions
Kruger aim to emulate Chippa by claiming NFD crown at first go
Two wins in succession fill Nonyane with hope
Image: Lefty Shivambu
Kruger United skipper Lehlohonolo Nonyane sees no reason the Mpumalanga outfit can't win promotion to the Premiership in their first season in the second tier, aiming to emulate Chippa United as he also quoted bible verse, Ecclesiastes 1:9.
Having had a slow start to the Motsepe Foundation Championship (MFC), where they won just one of their first five games with two defeats and two draws, newbies Kruger seem to have finally found their feet after registering two back-to-back wins versus Cape Town Spurs and Leruma United.
Nonyane fancies their promotion chances this season, their maiden in the MFC, asking if Chippa managed to do it, why not them? Chippa were promoted to the Premiership in what was their first season in the second tier back in the 2013/14 campaign.
