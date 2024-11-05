Dinha is of the view that winning the first league six games of the season has imbued the Sea Robbers with new energy and belief.
“Winning these first six games has injected new energy into the team... everyone looks to be enjoying their football. They seem to have found a new belief that they can actually win it [the league title],'' Dinha said.
Pirates may be forced to deploy utility left-footed winger Deon Hotto at right-back amid recent injuries to their natural right-backs Deano van Rooyen and Thabiso Monyane. Monyane limped off in the 64th against Galaxy, with Paseka Mako replacing him.
Mako played at left-back while Hotto was shifted to right-back. Van Rooyen missed the Galaxy tie after sustaining a hamstring strain the previous game against AmaZulu four days earlier.
Pirates' six wins from their first six league games so far
September 18: v Chippa 2-1
September 24: v Polokwane 3-0
September 29: v Bay 0-1
October 22: v SuperSport 2-0
October 25: v AmaZulu 2-1
October 29: v Galaxy 0-2
Dinha backs Bucs to set new record
Win over Bay would mark new height for Pirates in 22 years
Image: KEVIN SUTHERLAND
Having already equalled their best ever-winning start to the season, Orlando Pirates will be hoping to beat Richards Bay to set a new club record of seven wins in their first seven league fixtures.
Pirates, who matched their 2002/03 campaign's record of six wins from six opening league fixtures when they beat TS Galaxy 2-0 at Mbombela Stadium last Tuesday, host Richards Bay at Orlando Stadium on Tuesday (7.30pm).
Retired midfield workhorse Edelbert Dinha, who was part of the Pirates squad that won their first six league games under coach Roy Barreto before going on to win the championship, has tipped the current squad to beat Bay and break the record. Dinha is optimistic the Sea Robbers will also go all the way and win what would be their first league title since the 2011/12 season.
“Records are there to be broken. I don't see Pirates struggling to beat Richards Bay, especially at Orlando Stadium. They have had a week to prepare for this game while their opponents played on Saturday [they beat Cape Town City 5-4 on penalties in the Carling Knockout quarterfinals after the game had ended goalless in extra time in Durban] and will have to travel, so it's an advantage to them,'' Dinha told Sowetan on Monday.
