HeraldLIVE
Zambia follow through on promise to be Cosafa Champs
Disappointment for youthful Banyana Banyana side as penalty shoot-out sees coveted trophy slip away
Image: RICHARD HUGGARD/GALLO IMAGES
Zambia’s thrilled head coach Florence Mwila said she was pleased to follow through on their promise of winning the Hollywoodbest Cosafa Women’s Cup.
Zambia beat Banyana Banyana 4-3 in a penalty shoot-out to take their second Cosafa Women’s Championship title at the Wolfson Stadium on Saturday evening after their triumph in 2022.
The game finished goalless after both regulation and extra time and had to be decided from the spot with the clinical Copper Queens delivering spectacularly to silence the large home crowd.
Zambia topped Group C after collecting six points from two matches.
They went on to play defending champions Malawi in the semifinals of the Cosafa Women’s Championship and beat them 2-0 to meet Banyana in the final.
“We thank God we got the trophy like we promised that we would, but it wasn’t an easy game,” Mwila said.
“I think we did not settle well when it started. We just kept playing long balls and they outnumbered us at the back.
“We were finding ourselves playing two against five, which is something that we went to talk about at halftime."
Meanwhile, SA coach Maude Khumalo was left to console her youthful squad after the loss.
Disappointment and hurt were written on the Banyana players’ faces after they had qualified for the final by beating Mozambique 4-1 on penalties.
“Zambia have more experience than our young Banyana team,” Khumalo said.
“We are trying to build a team, future players that could maybe help beef up the senior team to prepare for the upcoming tournament like the Afcon.
“To be honest, I am very much positive because these are young players and this is where you start to build."
