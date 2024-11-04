“But there is still a lot of work to do. I think in the final third we lacked a bit of composure, the final ball was lacking in our game against City and we got some good set play in a good position.”
Fixtures
Tomorrow: Pirates v Bay, Orlando (7.30pm)
Wednesday: Sundowns v Polokwane, Loftus Versfeld (7.30pm); Stellenbosch v Galaxy, Athlone (7.30pm).
Truter challenges Bay to translate Cup form into league
Coach wary of rampant Pirates as they meet for second time in a month
Image: Darren Stewart
Richards Bay coach Brandon Truter wants his side to translate their Carling Knockout form into Betway Premiership matches ahead of their visit to on-form Orlando Pirates at Orlando Stadium Tuesday (7.30pm).
Fresh from reaching the cup semifinal following their 5-4 penalty win over Cape Town City on Saturday, Truter has urged his side to show more of the same in the league matches.
The Natal Rich Boyz will face the Buccaneers for the second time in the league this season after losing 0-1 at home in September.
“Two wins in the cup now, I would have changed that to the league so we get the six points,” Truter said.
“In the seven games that we played in the league, five were against the top six teams.
“Sekhukhune United were fourth, Stellenbosch third and Cape Town City now and we also had TS Galaxy in the first game. It was a tough opening eight games so far, but I’m confident that happy days are around the corner and I’m pretty sure we will kick on from here.”
Truter also feels their two wins in the cup have given them confidence.
“The results bring a lot of confidence and belief,” he said.
Fixtures
Tomorrow: Pirates v Bay, Orlando (7.30pm)
Wednesday: Sundowns v Polokwane, Loftus Versfeld (7.30pm); Stellenbosch v Galaxy, Athlone (7.30pm).
Truter challenges Bay to translate Cup form into league
