Truter challenges Bay to translate Cup form into league

Coach wary of rampant Pirates as they meet for second time in a month

04 November 2024 - 12:15
Neville Khoza Journalist
Moses Mthembu of Richards Bay FC celebrates scoring the winning penalty during the Carling Knockout, Quarter Final match between Richards Bay and Cape Town City FC at King Zwelithini Stadium on November 02,
Image: Darren Stewart

Richards Bay coach Brandon Truter wants his side to translate their Carling Knockout form into Betway Premiership matches ahead of their visit to on-form Orlando Pirates at Orlando Stadium Tuesday (7.30pm).

Fresh from reaching the cup semifinal following their 5-4 penalty win over Cape Town City on Saturday, Truter has urged his side to show more of the same in the league matches.

The Natal Rich Boyz will face the Buccaneers for the second time in the league this season after losing 0-1 at home in September.

“Two wins in the cup now, I would have changed that to the league so we get the six points,” Truter said.

“In the seven games that we played in the league, five were against the top six teams.

“Sekhukhune United were fourth, Stellenbosch third and Cape Town City now and we also had TS Galaxy in the first game. It was a tough opening eight games so far, but I’m confident that happy days are around the corner and I’m pretty sure we will kick on from here.”

Truter also feels their two wins in the cup have given them confidence.

“The results bring a lot of confidence and belief,” he said.

“But there is still a lot of work to do. I think in the final third we lacked a bit of composure, the final ball was lacking in our game against City and we got some good set play in a good position.”

With the Buccaneers unbeaten in their opening six matches after winning all of them, Truter is expecting a tough evening for his side.

“We have Pirates on Tuesday [tomorrow] and then we are finished with them for the season, but it is looking good, especially with the progress we are making.

“Pirates didn’t play this weekend, so they are fresh. We are going to Orlando, a tough place to go especially when The Ghost [Bucs supporters] fill up the stadium.

“We are mindful about that. Going there to Orlando you will need your best players, you need your experienced players as well to manage the youngsters.

“It’s going to be tough but something about the youngsters. They welcome this challenge and once you put them in the swim.”

Fixtures

Tomorrow: Pirates v Bay, Orlando (7.30pm)

Wednesday: Sundowns v Polokwane, Loftus Versfeld (7.30pm); Stellenbosch v Galaxy, Athlone (7.30pm).

SowetanLIVE

Sport
8 hours ago

