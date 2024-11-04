Orlando Pirates have effectively been fined R50,000 for a missile-throwing incident by supporters during their Carling Knockout Cup defeat against Magesi FC last month.
Premier Soccer League (PSL) prosecutor Zola Majavu said Pirates appeared before a disciplinary committee on Monday over the incident that occurred when the top flight rookies shocked Bucs 3-2 in their Carling last 16 match at Orlando Stadium on October 19.
Pirates were fined R100,000 with half suspended for a year.
“Earlier this morning [Monday] Orlando Pirates appeared before the PSL disciplinary committee (DC) to answer to charges of spectator misbehaviour arising from a missile-throwing incident wherein spectators threw an assortment of objects at the match officials in their match against Magesi FC,” Majavu said.
Pirates fined for missile-throwing at refs in cup defeat to Magesi
“Pirates pleaded guilty and were convicted.”
Majavu said the DC ruling came after listening “to the submissions regarding aggravation and mitigation of sanction and mindful that they pleaded guilty and appeared as first offenders”.
The DC ruled Pirates be “fined a monetary amount of R100,000 of which half is suspended for a period of 12 months on condition that during the period of suspension they are not found guilty of the same offence”.
“They were further ordered to carry the costs of the DC proceedings.”
The R50,000 fine is effective immediately.
