Gallants, Magesi book spots in KO semifinals

Carling Knockout champions Stellenbosch won’t be able to defend their trophy after they were beaten 1-0 by Marumo Gallants in the quarterfinals at Dr Molemela Stadium on Sunday.
Siyabulela Shai netted the goal that sank Stellenbosch in what was their coach Steve Barker’s 250th game in charge of the side.
Stellies had beaten Marumo 1-0 in the league at home three days earlier.
Marumo will face Mamelodi Sundowns at home in the semifinals, while Richards Bay will host Magesi, who beat TS Galaxy 1-0 in yesterday’s other quarterfinal.
The semifinals will be played this coming weekend with the final billed for Marumo’s Dr Molemela Stadium on November 23.
The first half was evenly matched with both teams purposeful in their attacks.
Sanele Barns was Stellenbosch’s livewire, operating on the left flank. Barns created a big opportunity in the fourth minute after slicing through Marumo’s defence like a hot knife through butter, setting up Andre de Jong, who, instead of taking a first-time shot, tried to pass again before Marumo cleared their lines.
Barns continued to threaten, delivering some inviting crosses into the box but Marumo keeper Washington Arubi dealt with most of them very well. Bahlabane Ba Ntwa scored via their first real chance of the match in the 16th minute when Daniel Msendami’s well-measured cross met the head of Shai to beautifully beat Sage Stephens.
After scoring, Marumo took control of the game with Phathutshedzo Nange and Msendani controlling the midfield.
Stellies players started to get frustrated, committing unnecessary fouls such that three of them, De Jong, Kyle Jurgens – who was withdrawn attacker for Langelihle Phili at halftime – and Ismaël Toure were all cautioned in a space of four minutes between the 35th and 39th minutes.
The second half was more of a scrappy affair as it lacked intensity, unlike the first period. Seeing that things weren’t really happening, Barker took out Sihle Nduli, Ashley Cupido and Chumani Butsaka for Ibraheem Jabaar, Khomotjo Lekoloane and Omega Mdaka early in the second half.
However, the trio hardly impressed as Marumo dominated for the better part of the stanza.
