Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi has apologised to the Amakhosi faithful for Saturday's 4-0 humiliation by Mamelodi Sundowns, vowing such will never happen again going forward.
Iqraam Rayners' brace coupled with a goal apiece from Peter Shalulile and Khuliso Mudau at FNB Stadium earned Sundowns a spot in the Carling Knockout semifinals. Amakhosi played the last 36 minutes of regulation time with 10 men after Inacio Miguel was sent off.
"First of all is to congratulate our opponent, we believe that they deserved the win. Secondly, we must apologise to our fans because today we were not good in both boxes. We apologise to our fans that are down tonight,'' Nabi said.
"But we can promise them that we are going to work harder to make the team better. We knew that the team was not as ready as people would think. Today was an accident that we believe will not happen again in the future."
'Such big defeat won't happen again at Chiefs'
Nabi apologises to fans for 4-0 cup drubbing by Sundowns
Image: Lefty Shivambu
Nabi also emphasised that he took full responsibility of the outcome of the match, where a few fans invaded the pitch wanting to attack referee Luxolo Badi with others pelting objects. It was Nabi's third defeat from seven games since arriving at Chiefs before the start of the campaign.
"I somehow agree with you that the players were good enough today but the responsibility is mine as a coach. I am going to take full responsibility for today's game because I don't want to criticise my players in front of the media but I will do it inside [the dressing room]...everyone will take his responsibility,'' the Chiefs coach said.
"I believe that they were far from their best performance because even in the beginning of the game they looked nervous and had a lot of misplaced passes."
Chiefs' next game will only be on November 27 in the league against Richards Bay at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane.
