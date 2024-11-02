“Sundowns will go there well aware that it won't be a walk in the park. They are playing against a giant of SA football and these people fill the stadium. So it will be a challenge for Sundowns to think that it will be a walk in the park, but I see them having the upper hand in winning this one simply because of the players that they have.
“They just need to give the performance that they gave against Cape Town City and Chiefs in the league, and once they do that I think they stand a chance. Sundowns is winning this one 2-0.”
Meanwhile, ex-Chiefs midfielder Mandla Masango said it would be wrong to write Amakhosi off because of their previous results — and that this is a cup game and anything is possible.
“I think Chiefs will rise to the occasion. This is a cup game and not a league match, football is not based on previous results,” Masango said. “Chiefs must just play their normal game and take their chances, that's all. They also need to try and shut the backdoor. Also, players are motivated for games like this because it is a sold-out match.”
SowetanLIVE
Kekana tips Masandawana for Carling quarterfinal win
Expect fireworks in showdown between Chiefs and Sundowns
Image: Supplied
Former Mamelodi Sundowns captain Hlompho Kekana has tipped Masandawana to beat Kaizer Chiefs when the two teams meet in the Carling Knockout quarterfinal at FNB Stadium on Saturday at 6pm.
Sundowns defeated Chiefs in the Betway Premiership match at the same venue in September, and Kekana feels his former side will prove too strong for Amakhosi on Saturday.
Chiefs come into this fixture after suffering defeat and a draw in their last two matches, while Masandawana beat Cape Town City 3-0 to return to winning ways after being stunned 1-0 by Polokwane City on Sunday.
“We expect fireworks simply because the match just happened about a month ago and Sundowns won, but there were a lot of talking points,” Kekana said. “I just hope they will entertain the people who bought tickets and those who could not make it to the stadium.
“Sundowns will go there well aware that it won't be a walk in the park. They are playing against a giant of SA football and these people fill the stadium. So it will be a challenge for Sundowns to think that it will be a walk in the park, but I see them having the upper hand in winning this one simply because of the players that they have.
“They just need to give the performance that they gave against Cape Town City and Chiefs in the league, and once they do that I think they stand a chance. Sundowns is winning this one 2-0.”
Meanwhile, ex-Chiefs midfielder Mandla Masango said it would be wrong to write Amakhosi off because of their previous results — and that this is a cup game and anything is possible.
“I think Chiefs will rise to the occasion. This is a cup game and not a league match, football is not based on previous results,” Masango said. “Chiefs must just play their normal game and take their chances, that's all. They also need to try and shut the backdoor. Also, players are motivated for games like this because it is a sold-out match.”
SowetanLIVE
All systems go for crunch Carling Knockout quarterfinal between Chiefs and Sundowns
WATCH | Mandla Masango tips Chiefs to beat Sundowns in Carling Knockout quarterfinal
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos