Magesi striker Wonderboy Makhubu has told how they're riding on the wave of being newbies in the top-flight, feeling being seen as underdogs was working for them.
Magesi, who had 11 days earlier elbowed Orlando Pirates out of the Carling Knockout in the first round at Orlando Stadium, held Kaizer Chiefs to a 2-all draw in the league on Wednesday at Peter Mokaba Stadium. Dikwena tša Meetse hope to maintain their decent form when they take on TS Galaxy in the Carling Knockout last-eight tie at Mbombela on Sunday (3pm).
“We are the underdogs... nobody expects us to do well. We are pushing ourselves hard to make sure we punch above our weight. So far, it's working in our favour that as a new team, people don't expect us to do well. This has made us play without pressure,'' Makhubu, who's already scored twice this season, said.
Makhubu expects the game against Galaxy to be difficult for them, revealing the plan was to avoid extra time as they are not as fresh after three games in 12 days which included a trip to Johannesburg and Cape Town where they faced Pirates and Cape Town City.
“It's going to be a tough game. We will need to work harder than we've done in the previous games. We aim to wrap up the game in 90 minutes so that we can save our legs because we've played several games in a short space of time,'' Makhubu said.
Magesi aim to show Galaxy stars in cup tie
Underdogs tag works for us, say Makhubu and Larsen
Image: Philip Maeta/Gallo Images
Makhubu's mentor, Clinton Larsen, somewhat echoed his words about being underdogs. “It's our first experience in a cup competition and it's exciting for the club. Seventy percent of our team has never played in a cup competition before, so it's something we look forward to,'' Larsen said.
Meanwhile, Polokwane City mentor Phuti Mohafe has challenged his troops to score more goals, sounding dissatisfied with the fact that they have won most of their games 1-0.
Polokwane's brilliant start to the season continued on Wednesday when they beat Royal AM 1-0, courtesy of Bonginkosi Dlamini's goal, at Harry Gwala Stadium.
Rise and Shine had beaten the defending league champions Mamelodi Sundowns in a similar fashion three days earlier. All in all, Polokwane have scored seven goals from six league outings so far this season. Mohafe wants more goals. “When we check the way we are winning, it's mostly 1-0s, so we need more goals. We must improve and score more goals but I am happy with our consistency,'' Mohafe said.
Polokwane's next game is away to Sundowns in the league again on Wednesday.
SowetanLIVE
