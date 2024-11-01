After securing their first win of the season in the Motsepe Foundation Championship when they beat JDR 1-0 at home last week, Highbury coach Kabelo Sibiya says the victory has given his players more confidence as they look for back-to-back victories against Hungry Lions at Nelson Mandela University Stadium this afternoon (3.30pm).
Before their victory, the newbies had gone seven matches without a win and despite sitting at the bottom of the table, they head into this fixture with more confidence.
“The win last week gave us confidence ... but honestly, we got confidence after the 1-1 draw against the University of Pretoria away [October 20],” Sibiya told Sowetan.
“[In] the game against JDR, we already had confidence. So, the win added to what we had after the Tuks game. We started to believe even more than the way we did before.”
Sibiya also emphasised the importance of winning the match against Lions as victory will see the clubs tied on nine points as Highbury are currently three points behind Lions on the log table.
“To be honest, if we win on Friday [today] we will go to 12th place on the log table. It is still open to everyone. We can't talk about relegation at this moment because everyone can find themselves down there any time,” he said.
“It is about winning your matches ... whether other teams are winning when you are, what is important is the gap between the teams. The only time when you are concerned is when you win and it doesn't move you from the position that you are [in]."
Fixtures
Friday: Highbury v Lions, Nelson Mandela University (3.30pm); Durban v University of PTA, Chatsworth (7.30pm)
Saturday: Baroka v Milford, Global (3.30pm); Venda v Orbit, Thohoyandou (3.30pm); Upington v Casric, Mxolisi Dicky Jacobs (3.30pm); JDR v Callies, Soshanguve (3.30pm)
Sunday: Spurs v Leopards, Athlone (3.30pm); Leruma v Kruger, Lucas Moripe (3.30pm).
Confident Highbury seek rare back-to-back victories
Newbies face Lions after snapping seven-game winless run
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix
After securing their first win of the season in the Motsepe Foundation Championship when they beat JDR 1-0 at home last week, Highbury coach Kabelo Sibiya says the victory has given his players more confidence as they look for back-to-back victories against Hungry Lions at Nelson Mandela University Stadium this afternoon (3.30pm).
Before their victory, the newbies had gone seven matches without a win and despite sitting at the bottom of the table, they head into this fixture with more confidence.
“The win last week gave us confidence ... but honestly, we got confidence after the 1-1 draw against the University of Pretoria away [October 20],” Sibiya told Sowetan.
“[In] the game against JDR, we already had confidence. So, the win added to what we had after the Tuks game. We started to believe even more than the way we did before.”
Sibiya also emphasised the importance of winning the match against Lions as victory will see the clubs tied on nine points as Highbury are currently three points behind Lions on the log table.
“To be honest, if we win on Friday [today] we will go to 12th place on the log table. It is still open to everyone. We can't talk about relegation at this moment because everyone can find themselves down there any time,” he said.
“It is about winning your matches ... whether other teams are winning when you are, what is important is the gap between the teams. The only time when you are concerned is when you win and it doesn't move you from the position that you are [in]."
Fixtures
Friday: Highbury v Lions, Nelson Mandela University (3.30pm); Durban v University of PTA, Chatsworth (7.30pm)
Saturday: Baroka v Milford, Global (3.30pm); Venda v Orbit, Thohoyandou (3.30pm); Upington v Casric, Mxolisi Dicky Jacobs (3.30pm); JDR v Callies, Soshanguve (3.30pm)
Sunday: Spurs v Leopards, Athlone (3.30pm); Leruma v Kruger, Lucas Moripe (3.30pm).
Magesi aim to show Galaxy stars in cup tie
‘Chiefs in no position yet to compete for trophies’
Khoza to remain chairman of PSL
Seema happy with Mbule's dedication to Sekhukhune
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos