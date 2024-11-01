Soccer

Confident Highbury seek rare back-to-back victories

Newbies face Lions after snapping seven-game winless run

01 November 2024 - 14:04
Neville Khoza Journalist
Kabelo Sibiya coach of Highbury FC celebrates during ABC Motsepe League Playoffs 2023/24 final match between Kruger United FC and Highbury FC at Mxolisi Dicky Jacobs Stadium on June 21, 2024, Upington.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

After securing their first win of the season in the Motsepe Foundation Championship when they beat JDR 1-0 at home last week, Highbury coach Kabelo Sibiya says the victory has given his players more confidence as they look for back-to-back victories against Hungry Lions at Nelson Mandela University Stadium this afternoon (3.30pm).

Before their victory, the newbies had gone seven matches without a win and despite sitting at the bottom of the table, they head into this fixture with more confidence.

“The win last week gave us confidence ... but honestly, we got confidence after the 1-1 draw against the University of Pretoria away [October 20],” Sibiya told Sowetan.

“[In] the game against JDR, we already had confidence. So, the win added to what we had after the Tuks game. We started to believe even more than the way we did before.”

Sibiya also emphasised the importance of winning the match against Lions as victory will see the clubs tied on nine points as Highbury are currently three points behind Lions on the log table.

“To be honest, if we win on Friday [today] we will go to 12th place on the log table. It is still open to everyone. We can't talk about relegation at this moment because everyone can find themselves down there any time,” he said.

“It is about winning your matches ... whether other teams are winning when you are, what is important is the gap between the teams. The only time when you are concerned is when you win and it doesn't move you from the position that you are [in]."

Fixtures

Friday: Highbury v Lions, Nelson Mandela University (3.30pm); Durban v University of PTA, Chatsworth (7.30pm)

Saturday: Baroka v Milford, Global (3.30pm); Venda v Orbit, Thohoyandou (3.30pm); Upington v Casric, Mxolisi Dicky Jacobs (3.30pm); JDR v Callies, Soshanguve (3.30pm)

Sunday: Spurs v Leopards, Athlone (3.30pm); Leruma v Kruger, Lucas Moripe (3.30pm).

