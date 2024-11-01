‘Chiefs in no position yet to compete for trophies’

“This team is 10 years without a trophy and last season was probably the worst season in the history of the club, finishing 10th. This brings us to the objective of a long-term project. We promise our fans that we are doing everything we can to reach the level Chiefs expected to be as soon as possible."
Carling Knockout fixtures
Saturday: Bay v CPT City, King Zwelithini (3pm); Chiefs v Sundowns, FNB (6pm)
Sunday: Marumo v Stellenbosch, Dr Molemela (3pm); Galaxy v Magesi, Mbombela (3pm)
SowetanLIVE
Image: Philip Maeta
Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi has accused certain media personnel of driving a ”wrong narrative” that Amakhosi were now better-positioned to win a trophy and challenge for the title.
Chiefs host Mamelodi Sundowns in the Carling Knockout quarterfinals at FNB Stadium on Saturday (6pm). Many view the competition as a perfect opportunity for the Soweto club to finally end their nine-season trophy drought.
However, Nabi – who arrived in July with his own technical panel – has given a sense it was too early to think Amakhosi can gun for honours. “There are some media people that are trying to portray Kaizer Chiefs as title contenders and as a team that will win a trophy immediately, which is not the case,” Nabi said yesterday.
“But we have to play and get the results. This is a wrong narrative to influence the people to think we can win things now. The mission I am here to fulfil has steps, and the first step is a transition period. I’m not saying this to make an excuse because of the recent results, but we have to stick on the trajectory of the mission.
SowetanLIVE
