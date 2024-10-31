After winning their first game of the season by beating Chippa United 2-0 at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Tuesday, AmaZulu co-coach Arthur Zwane emphasised they were not relegation-threatened, despite remaining second from the bottom on the log.
Hendrick Ekstein and Celimpilo Ngema scored the goals that gave Usuthu their maiden win of the campaign, ending their five-game losing streak across the league and the Carling Knockout. “I wouldn't say it [getting their first win of the season] is a turning point. Look, it's still early,'' Zwane, who steers the Usuthu ship with Vusumuzi Vilakazi, said.
“I know a lot of people will always say we're fighting relegation ... how can you fight relegation when you still have 25 games left? There's still a lot to play for. You start fighting relegation when you're left with five games, according to my understanding, it also depends on how other teams are doing and the gap between you and other teams ... then you can start talking about relegation.
Zwane tells Usuthu to move from drop zone after first win
'It's too early to talk about relegation'
City aim to add to Downs' woes
“Right now, we are not even thinking about relegation. We are thinking about improving the team and challenging because we are in this league to compete.''
Zwane was pleased with his players' attitude and how they applied themselves against Chippa, urging them to maintain it. “I am proud of their attitude today, the way they approached the game. They showed character ... and we'd like to take that into other games. We must not drop the ball now,'' Zwane stated.
Usuthu's next game is only on November 30 against provincial foes Richards Bay in the league. Zwane views the month-long inactivity as a “blessing in disguise”.
“Probably, the break we are going to have is more of a blessing in disguise, but we would have liked to carry on with the momentum ... it's a chance to fix things we lack in,'' the Usuthu coach said.
