Seema happy with Mbule's dedication to Sekhukhune

Sekhukhune United coach Lehlohonolo Seema has praised Sipho Mbule's attitude and commitment to the club.
Mbule, who is on a season loan from Mamelodi Sundowns, scored his first goal for Sekhukhune during their 2-0 win over Richards Bay at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Tuesday.
The midfielder has been showing some impressive performances for Babina Noko and was also voted Man of the Match by fans in the Carling Knockout match against Bay where he pocketed R100,000. He took only half of the money and shared the rest with his teammates.
Seema was touched when Mbule shared the prize money.
“He took R50,000 and the other R50,000 he shared with the players. So, that shows he is a team player,” he said.
“He had only a week and a half, but he was the Man of the Match.
“He shared the money with the teammates that played and the ones that didn't even play. So, that touched us and that is why the rewards are like this.”
Seema added that Mbule has been warmly welcomed by the group.
“You can see he is looking happy, and he is scoring goals. He is not where we want him to be, but this is a step in the right direction,” Seema said.
“Everybody knows Mbule's qualities and the good thing is he looks happy. When he arrived here, I had a one-on-one with him. He assured me that he would be part of the group. He will work hard like everyone else and he is proving to be doing that.
“Not only on match day. I can tell you that at training, he has been doing well and working hard and he is a good player to have around.
“He has been with teams that could win things or could go for a longer period without losing.
“So, you can see that mentality even when he is talking to the players you can see he is a plus for us. He has done something that you can see that he is a genuine guy and he is enjoying it.”
Mbule has also been named in Bafana Bafana's preliminary squad to face Uganda and South Sudan in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers next month.
