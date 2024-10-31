Safa boss Jordaan hints at running for fourth term

Safa president Danny Jordaan,73, has given the strongest hint that he was keen for a fourth term, despite having previously vowed he won’t contest the 2026 elections.
Weekend newspapers reported that Jordaan was working hard behind the scenes to sway Safa structures to support him in his bid to run for presidency in the next elections.
If he succeeds, it would mean he would vacate office in 2030 when he turns 80.
Speaking at a press conference to endorse countryman and CAF president Patrice Motsepe for a second term, Jordaan implied the fact that CAF has no term limit for president – unlike Fifa, which makes provision for three terms – means he would be eligible for next elections. “Term limit starts on the day on which the resolution is taken,” Jordaan said when asked if there should be a term limit for CAF presidency and for its member associations.
“Giovanni Infantino (Fifa president) served the term, then they took the resolution for term limit and now he’s serving that term. If you take the period prior to the decision, Infantino has already passed his fourth term. So, it depends on how you interpret it.”
Questions outside the agenda of the day, that was to declare that SA, Zambia, Malawi and Eswatini support Motsepe to contest for the second term next year, were not allowed at this press conference, where Jordaan was flanked by his counterparts from Zambia (Andrew Kamanga), Botswana (Tariq Babitseng), Eswatini (Peter Simelane) and Malawi (Fleetwood Haiya).
Interestingly, Kamanga disclosed his association had a three-term limit for presidency, with Babitseng, Simelane and Haiya also echoing his words, probably hanging Jordaan out to dry with his said pursuit of a fourth term.
“I got elected in 2016 on a constitution which didn’t have and at that time. Fifa had just started the process of introducing term limits, so in our constitution for 2017 we introduced the maximum of three-term limit. That’s what is consistent with Fifa because clearly, you can be there forever,'' said Kamanga.
Safa boss Jordaan hints at running for fourth term
If he succeeds, he’d leave when he turns 80
Image: Veli Nhlapo
