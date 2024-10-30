Late lightning Shabalala brace rescues dramatic draw for Chiefs vs Magesi

Magesi FC, with the help of the inefficiencies for 76 minutes of Kaizer Chiefs, had done all they could to earn a second famous victory over Soweto giants in under two weeks, but Mduduzi Shabalala had other ideas.

The skilful attacker's late brace out of nowhere rescued a 2-2 Betway Premiership draw for Amakhosi at Peter Mokaba Stadium and denied Magesi another shock win after their 3-2 upset of Orlando Pirates in the Carling Knockout last 16 two weekends ago.

Wonderboy Makhubu put coach Clinton Larsen's top-flight rookies ahead in the sixth minute. It appeared it would to be one of those games where Chiefs dominated and created chance after chance but could not take them, resulting in a second strike the other way that killed the game — one that came from Edmore Chirambadare in the 72nd.

But what at that stage seemed a certain defeat for Amakhosi was turned on its head when finally their chance-creation paid off, some of the substitutes playing a role in the set-ups, as Shabalala produced two goals in two minutes in the 77th and 78th.