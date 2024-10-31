Soccer

Khoza to remain chairman of PSL

31 October 2024 - 18:37
Sihle Ndebele Sports journalist
PSL chair Irvin Khoza at the new sponsor announcement in Parktown.
PSL chair Irvin Khoza at the new sponsor announcement in Parktown.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

Influential Premier Soccer League (PSL) chairman Irvin "Iron Duke" Khoza, 76, is set to retain his position at the helm of the league.

This is after he emerged as a sole nominee for the chairmanship as per a statement the league released on Thursday afternoon. Khoza has been the PSL chairman since 2003 and was elected unopposed in 2020 to serve the current term.

Kaizer Motaung (Kaizer Chiefs), Mato Madlala (Golden Arrows), Rejoice Simelane (Mamelodi Sundowns), Abram Sello (Marumo Gallants) Stanley Matthews (Supersport United), Johnny Mogaladi (Polokwane City), Sandile Zungu (AmaZulu) ,Robert Benadie (Stellenbosch), (Cape Town City),Tim Sukazi (TS Galaxy ) and Sifiso Biyela of Richards Bay have been nominated to be in the executive committee (exco) of the National Soccer League (NSL), PSL's trading name.

The current PLS exco, elected in 2020, is made up of Khoza, Motaung, Madlala, Comitis, Matthews, David Thidiela, Simelane and Benadie. The election date of the PSL exco is yet to be confirmed but it  will be in November.

SowetanLIVE

More finger-pointing over possible VAR in PSL

While the Premier Soccer League (PSL) are waiting for Safa to make a call regarding the implementation of video assistant referee (VAR), Danny ...
Sport
3 months ago

‘They must fend for themselves’: Khoza doubts PSL clubs’ grants will increase

Premier Soccer League chair Irvin Khoza does not believe the new Betway Premiership sponsorship will result in an increase in clubs’ monthly grants.
Sport
3 months ago

Khoza defends PSL clubs' sale of status

Premier Soccer League chairman Dr. Irvin Khoza has defended critics around the sale of status in recent years in the league.
Sport
3 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Galaxy Z Flip6: Interpreter | Samsung
Join Chateau Del Rei for an Instant Celebration