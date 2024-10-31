Influential Premier Soccer League (PSL) chairman Irvin "Iron Duke" Khoza, 76, is set to retain his position at the helm of the league.
This is after he emerged as a sole nominee for the chairmanship as per a statement the league released on Thursday afternoon. Khoza has been the PSL chairman since 2003 and was elected unopposed in 2020 to serve the current term.
Kaizer Motaung (Kaizer Chiefs), Mato Madlala (Golden Arrows), Rejoice Simelane (Mamelodi Sundowns), Abram Sello (Marumo Gallants) Stanley Matthews (Supersport United), Johnny Mogaladi (Polokwane City), Sandile Zungu (AmaZulu) ,Robert Benadie (Stellenbosch), (Cape Town City),Tim Sukazi (TS Galaxy ) and Sifiso Biyela of Richards Bay have been nominated to be in the executive committee (exco) of the National Soccer League (NSL), PSL's trading name.
The current PLS exco, elected in 2020, is made up of Khoza, Motaung, Madlala, Comitis, Matthews, David Thidiela, Simelane and Benadie. The election date of the PSL exco is yet to be confirmed but it will be in November.
Khoza to remain chairman of PSL
Image: Veli Nhlapo
