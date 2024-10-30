After registering their first win when they beat Sekhukhune United 2-0 at the weekend, Royal AM are eyeing a rare back-to-back win against Polokwane City at Harry Gwala Stadium on Wednesday at 7.30pm.
Midfielder Kabelo Mahlasela said they are aware of what challenges Polokwane will pose tonight, especially after their good win against Mamelodi Sundowns on Sunday, but that they know what they need to do to get a victory again.
"Going to the game against Polokwane City ... it's not going to be an easy one, we are aware of that," Mahlasela told the club's media department.
"But I will say the boys are preparing very well and we are going to use the match against Sekhukhune as a stepping stone going forward. It's a confidence booster to the upcoming game, so I'm pretty sure we are well prepared and ready for the fight."
Royal, Polokwane face off after good wins
Mahlasela buoyed by result vs Sekhukhune
Image: Philip Maeta
Rise and Shine will also want to prove that their 1-0 win over Sundowns was not a fluke by recording back-to-back victories as well.
Polokwane have only lost once in the league, and that was against Orlando Pirates, and they come into this fixture with some good form after they recorded three victories and a draw in their last five games.
Mahlasela said they will have to use their home-ground advantage to make sure they collect all three points.
"They are coming to our home and we need to make sure we grab maximum points ... I'm confident we will win the match," he said.
"We need our supporters to come and support us because when they are really behind us, we can push whoever we face as they give us strength even when things are difficult."
